धरना:आप ने किसानाें के समर्थन में सामूहिक उपवास कर धरना दिया

देवास2 दिन पहले
आम आदमी पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष सुनीलसिंह ठाकुर के नेतृत्व में साेमवार को पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने किसान आंदाेलन के समर्थन में सामूहिक उपवास कर एक दिवसीय धरना दिया। रैली निकालकर नायब तहसीलदार अभिषेक चौरसिया को राष्ट्रपति के नाम किसान विरोधी कानून को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। प्रहलाद राठौर, ओमप्रकाश पटेल, मुंशी पटेल, दीपक नागर, साैरभसिंह गुर्जर, राधेश्याम गुर्जर, देवीसिंह गुर्जर, वासुदेव राठौर, पप्पू वर्मा, लालजीराम, गोपाल लोधी आदि माैजूद थे। जानकारी जिला प्रवक्ता सुरेंद्रपालसिंह ठाकुर ने दी।

विवाह सम्मेलन : धनगर समाज के 12 जाेड़े परिणय सूत्र में बंधे

हाटपिपल्या. क्षत्रिय धनगर समाज का 14वां सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन नगर में अायाेजित किया गया। इसमें 12 जोड़े परिणय सूत्र में बंधे। मुख्य अतिथि विधायक मनाेज चाैधरी व अाशीष शर्मा थे। विशेष अतिथि बाेंदर धनगर थे। अध्यक्षता अजबसिंह पवार ने की। कार्यक्रम में विकास धनगर, गंगाराम उस्ताद, सम्मेलन संयोजक केसरसिंह धनगर, आशीष व्यास अादि माैजूद थे। संचालन राजेश चौधरी ने किया। आभार दयाराम धनगर ने माना।

