शर्मनाक:आश्रम में मूकबधिर के साथ सेवादाराें ने किया था दुष्कर्म, रिपाेर्ट में एक आरोपी का डीएनए टेस्ट मिला

देवासएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 6 नवंबर काे मूकबधिर ने अस्पताल में दिया था बच्ची काे जन्म, ताे शुरू हुई थी जांच

कबीर आश्रम में रहने वाली मंदबुद्धि मूकबधिर युवती के साथ वहीं के सेवादाराें ने दुष्कर्म किया था, जाे पुलिस की कार्रवाई के दिन से भाग गए थे। इन आराेपियाें काे बीएनपी पुलिस की अलग-अलग टीमाें ने जगह-जगह दबिश देकर गिरफ्तार कर काेर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से जेल भेज दिया है।

आराेपी के पकड़ाने से पहले डीएनए टेस्ट रिपाेर्ट भी आ चुकी है, जिसमें एक बायोलॉजिकल आराेपी पिता सामने आया है। बीएनपी थाना टीआई मुकेश इजारदार ने बताया, आराेपी भारतसिंह 38, मिथुन चाैरसिया 35, दलसिंह उर्फ दलप 20 व दिलीप यादव 20 आश्रम पर हुई कार्रवाई के दिन से गायब थे।

आराेपियाें ने मूकबधिर के साथ अलग-अलग समय में दुष्कर्म किया था, एक आराेपी का डीएनए टेस्ट मिल चुका है। आराेपियाें से पहले आश्रम के संचालक बाबा मंगलनाम, उपाध्यक्ष इंदिरा राठाैर, सचिव प्रकाश मालवीय, सहायक सचिव नंदकिशाेर, काेषाध्यक्ष गंगाराम, सांस्कृतिक मंत्री आत्माराम चाैहान व राजेश उर्फ बंटी काे पुलिस ने 24 नवंबर काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया था, जाे जेल में हैं।

सीएसपी विवेकसिंह चाैहान के निर्देश पर बनाई टीम की एसआई ज्याेति पाटीदार, एएसआई फरीद शाह, शिव, महेंद्र, महिला प्रधानारक्षक मीथिलेष दीक्षित, संताेष आदि टीम ने आराेपियाें काे पकड़ा है।

बालिका के जन्म के बाद मामला पुलिस तक पहुंचा था

6 नवंबर काे मूकबधिर गर्भवती युवती काे दाे महिलाएं जिला अस्पताल में छाेड़कर चली गई थीं। उसी दिन युवती ने बालिका काे जन्म दिया और मामला महिला एवं बाल विकास के बाद पुलिस तक पहुंचा। पुलिस ने मामले में अज्ञात के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की गई।

युवती मूकबधिर हाेने से आराेपी के बारे में बता नहीं पा रही थी, इस पर वन स्टाॅप सेंटर ने मूकबधिर शिक्षक का इंतजाम किया और युवती के इशाराें पर पुलिस और जिला प्रशासन की टीम चूना खदान कांकड़ स्थित कबीर आश्रम में पहुंची थी, जहां से 6 अन्य महिला व युवतियाें काे रेस्क्यू कर लाया गया था। इनमें से 4 के नाबालिग हाेने पर सेवाधाम भेज दिया और 2 बालिग हाेने पर स्वेच्छा से अपने घर चली गई हैं।

जिला प्रशासन ने पुलिस और नगर निगम की मदद से 25 नवंबर काे चूना खदान आश्रम व जामगाेद स्थित गाेशाला में अवैध तरीके से बनाए आश्रम काे जेसीबी से ताेड़ दिया था। उस समय पुलिस ने माैके से शक्तिवर्धक दवाई का पैकेट भी जब्त किया था, जिससे एक बात सामने आ गई थी कि गाेशाला में गलत काम हाेता था।

बच्ची हुई सवा माह की, मां-बेटी स्वस्थ : महिला एवं बाल विकास अधिकारी रेलम बघेल ने बताया, मां व बच्ची 6 नवंबर से जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। बच्ची सवा माह की हाे चुकी है, जिसकी सुरक्षा के लिए हर समय एक पुलिस कांस्टेबल की ड्यूटी लगी है। युवती मूकबधिर हाेने से वह बच्ची काे संभाल नहीं पाएगी, इसलिए आने वाले दिनाें में दाेनाें काे बाल कल्याण समिति के समक्ष प्रस्तुत किया जाएगा। समिति के निर्णय के बाद बच्चे और उसकी मां काे अन्य जगह पर रखा जाएगा।

मूकबधिर के अलावा अन्य के साथ भी हुई हाेगी हरकत

आश्रम में सालाें से मूकबधिर, मंदबुद्धि के अलावा अन्य नाबालिग, युवतियां और महिलाएं भी रहती थीं। जिला प्रशासन ने जब रेस्क्यू किया था, उस दिन 4 नाबालिग व 2 बालिग लड़की काे वन स्टाॅप सेंटर पर लाया गया था। इन बालिकाओं की काउंसलिंग भी हुई थी, जिसमें उन्हाेंने गलत काम नहीं हाेना बताया था। इनका सामान्य मेडिकल भी हुआ था, लेकिन कुछ खास सामने नहीं आ पाया था। विशेषज्ञाें की मानें ताे महिलाओं का मेडिकल उनकी सहमति पर ही हाेता है, जिसमें असल बात सामने आती है, लेकिन इनका सामान्य मेडिकल हुआ था।

