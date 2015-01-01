पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओंकारेश्वर नहर परियाेजना:अधूरी माइनर नहर का निर्माण किया, किसान बाेले पानी ओवरफ्लाे हाेकर खेताें में भर रहा

टवलाई खुर्द के किसान घनश्याम शर्मा के खेत में माइनर नहर का पानी भरा।
  • काेठड़ा व टवलाई खुर्द में बनी नहर किसानाें के लिए बनी समस्या

ओंकारेश्वर नहर परियोजना द्वारा तृतीय चरण में काेठड़ा व टवलाई खुर्द में आधी अधूरी माइनर नहरें बनाई है। इसमें पानी आने से वह किसानाें के खेत में भरने से फसल खराब हाे रही है। कई किसानाें ने लहसुन व गेहूं की बोवनी कर दी है। ऐसे में खेत में पानी भरा रहने से फसल खराब हाेने का डर है। नगर में पानी छाेड़ने व उसकी देखरेख के लिए चाैकीदार भी नियुक्त नहीं किया है। विभागीय अफसर शीघ्र समस्या के निराकरण की बात कह रहे हैं।

किसान राजेश जाट ने बताया 5 बीघा में लहसुन की बाेवनी की है। माइनर नहर से लगा खेत हाेने से नहर का पानी ओवरफ्लो होने से लगभग ढाई बीघा में पानी भरा हुआ है। इससे लहसुन का बाेया बीज खराब होने की स्थिति में है। किसान घनश्याम शर्मा के खेत में भी नहर का पानी ओवरफ्लो होने से खेत तालाब में तब्दील हो गया है। किसानों ने बताया नहर परियोजना द्वारा माइनर नहरों में पानी छोड़ने एवं नहर की देखरेख के लिए चौकीदार नहीं रखा है।

ऐसे में नहर में पानी ताे छाेड़ दिया जाता है लेकिन उसे बंद करने के लिए काेई इंतजाम नहीं करने से किसानाें की समस्या बढ़ गई। अधूरा निर्माण व निकासी के अभाव में अंतिम छाेर वाले किसानाें काे पानी नहीं मिल रहा लेकिन आगे वाले किसानाें के खेताें में पानी जमा हाे रहा। ओंकारेश्वर नहर परियोजना के अधिकारियों द्वारा इस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। अधूरा निर्माण होने के कारण यह स्थिति प्रतिवर्ष खरीफ व रबी की फसल में बन रही है। ऐसे में उत्पादन नहीं ले पा रहे हैं।

किसानाें काे उठाना पड़ रहा ज्यादा नुकसान
चार अरब की लागत से बनी ओंकारेश्वर परियोजना की चतुर्थ चरण की नहर का फायदा किसानाें काे कम हाेकर नुकसान ज्यादा उठाना पड़ रहा है। सीसलिया तालाब से 68 किमी तक ओपन नहर के बाद सीसी पाइप लाइन का काम आज भी अधूरा है। इस नहर का काम 2014 में पूरा होकर किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए पानी मिलना था। लेकिन अधिकारियों व ठेकेदार की लापरवाही से आज भी काम अधूरा है।

नहर सिंचाई कमांड से जुड़े किसानों की संघर्ष समिति द्वारा लगातार आवेदन एवं ज्ञापन तथा शांतिपूर्वक एनवीडीए कार्यालय के समक्ष धरना प्रदर्शन भी किया जा चुका है। इस नहर से उमरबन ब्लॉक के 21 ग्राम, मनावर ब्लॉक के 51 ग्राम तथा कुक्षी तहसील के ब्लॉक निसरपुर के 13 ग्रामों के किसानों को सिंचाई सुविधा पाइप लाइन से मिलना है।

