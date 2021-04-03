पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आचरण:व्यक्ति काे लायक बनने में वर्षाें लग जाते हैं पर नालायक बनने में एक क्षण काफी है

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आचरण को स्वीकार करने वाला परमात्मा के राज्य में प्रवेश करने का अधिकारी होता है। क्योंकि बिना आचरण के जीवन पवित्र नहीं है। व्यक्ति को लायक बनने में वर्षों लग जाते हैं पर नालायक बनने में एक क्षण काफी है। व्यसन मानवता पर एक कलंक है। व्यसन लायक नहीं नालायक बनाता है। यह बात पुष्पगिरि तीर्थ प्रणेता गणाचार्य पुष्पदंत सागरजी महाराज के शिष्य संस्कार प्रणेता मुनि सौरभसागरजी ने उपस्थित भक्तों से धर्म चर्चा करते हुए कही।

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि भगवान महावीर ने बुरी आदतों के उल्लेख में सर्वप्रथम जुआं और व्यसन को रखा है, जो मनुष्य के जीवन को बर्बाद करता है। हार-जीत की शर्त लगाकर जुआं, सट्टा, ताश, लूडो, कैरम, मटका व लॉटरी टिकट खरीदना यह सभी जुएं के अंतर्गत हैं। ये सब पाप के कारण हैं। जुआं खेलना आध्यात्मिक दृष्टि से भी बुरा है और व्यवहार की दृष्टि से भी बुरा है। इसलिए बुरा है क्योंकि जुआं खेलने से सर्वप्रथम आत्मिक शांति का नाश होता है। दुश्मनी की दीवारें खड़ी होती है और सत्य और धर्म का नाश होता है।

हनुमान मंदिरों में कुर्सियां लगवाएगा व्यापारी एसाेसिएशन

बराेठा | व्यापारी एसाेसिएशन बराेठा की वार्षिक बैठक हरिहर आश्रम कालियादेह में हुई। सचिव महेश गुप्ता ने पिछले साल की गतिविधियाें पर प्रकाश डाला। साथ ही एसाेसिएशान ने आगामी वर्ष में दास हनुमान मंदिर व वीर हनुमान मंदिर में सीमेंट की कुर्सियां लगवाने का निर्णय लिया। काेषाध्यक्ष संताेष गुप्ता ने पिछले वर्ष का आय-व्यय पेश किया। बैठक में एसाेसिएशन के पदाधिकारी व सदस्य माैजूद थे। आभार अध्यक्ष पर्वतसिंह नागर ने माना।

निकाय चुनाव : भाजपा मंडल टाेंकखुर्द की बैठक आज
टोंकखुर्द | नगरीय निकाय चुनाव एवं आजीवन सहयोग निधि के संबंध में भाजपा मंडल टोंकखुर्द की बैठक 5 फरवरी शुक्रवार को सुबह 11 बजे दर्जी धर्मशाला टोंकखुर्द में रखी गई है। बैठक में जिलाध्यक्ष राजीव खंडेलवाल, पूर्व विधायक राजेंद्र वर्मा, नगरी निकाय चुनाव के जिला प्रभारी सुभाष शर्मा, आजीवन सहयोग निधि के जिला प्रभारी नंदकिशोर पाटीदार, मंडल अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र पटेल उपस्थित रहेंगे। जानकारी महामंत्री राकेश सिंघल ने दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें