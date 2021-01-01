पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वायु प्रदूषण:मप्र के चार शहराें की हवा साफ करने में खर्च हाेंगे 150 कराेड़, पर देवास काे छाेड़ा, जबकि अपने यहां की हवा ज्यादा खराब

देवास6 घंटे पहले
  • आम बजट में वायु प्रदूषण खत्म करने के लिए मप्र काे मिलेगी राशि, प्रदेश के चार बड़े शहराें में हाेगा काम, देवास काे छाेड़ा

प्रदेश के चार बड़े शहर भाेपाल, इंदाैर, ग्वालियर और जबलपुर में वायु प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए वित्त वर्ष 2021-22 में 150 कराेड़ रुपए खर्च हाेंगे। आम बजट में यह शामिल किया गया है, पर देवास काे इससे वंचित रखा गया है, जबकि देवास की हवा ज्यादा खराब है। देवास में पीएम 10 की मात्रा ज्यादातर समय 100 से अधिक बनी रहती है, और तय मानकाें के मुताबिक यह बड़ी मात्रा ज्यादा खतरनाक मानी जाती है।

ये है पीएम 10

पीएम 10 काे पर्टिकुलेट मैटर कहते हैं। इन कणाें का साइज 10 माइक्राेमीटर या उससे कम व्यास का हाेता है। इसमें धूल, गर्दा और धातु के सूक्ष्म कण शामिल हाेते हैं। पीएम 10 का लेवल 100 से ज्यादा हाेना सेहत के लिए ज्यादा खतरनाक माना जाता है और अपने शहर का लेवल पिछले कुछ दिनाें से 108 पर बना हुआ है। इसका सबसे ज्यादा बुरा असर बच्चाें और बुजुर्गों की सेहत पर पड़ता है। इस लेवल के बढ़े हाेने से आंख, गले और फेफड़े की तकलीफ बढ़ती है।

कांग्रेस ने कहा- यह सांसद की जिम्मेदारी है, वे सरकार से पैसा लेकर आएं : इस मामल में शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मनाेज राजानी ने कहा है कि शहर का प्रदूषण बहुत बढ़ा हुआ है। यहां बहुत काम करने की जरूरत है। यह ताे सांसद की जिम्मेदारी है कि वे इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार से पैसे लेकर आएं।

एक्यूआई और पीएम 2.5 का लेबल भी यहां बढ़ा रहता है : वायु प्रदूषण के मामले में जिन चार बड़े शहराें काे शामिल किया गया है, उनका पीएम 10 लेबल भी 100 ऊपर है, यही स्थिति देवास की भी है। एक फरवरी काे भी यहां पीएम 10 का लेबल 108 था, जाे सेहत के लिए ठीक नहीं है। एक्यूआई और पीएम 2.5 का लेबल भी यहां बढ़ा रहता है।

हमारे यहां लाॅकडाउन में कम हाे गया था पीएम-10 का लेवल

लाॅकडाउन के समय जब शहर का ट्रैफिक थमा हुआ था, लाेग घराें में थे तब शहर में प्रदूषण की स्थिति भी सुधर गई थी। एक आंकड़े पर नजर डालें ताे लाॅकडाउन के ठीक कुछ माह बाद तक पीएम 10 का लेवल बहुत सामान्य था, अगस्त 2020 में यह 29.91 माइक्राे ग्राम क्यूबिक मीटर था, जबकि इसके बाद जब लाॅकडाउन खुला और लाेग घराें से बाहर निकलना शुरू हुए, ट्रैफिक बढ़ा ताे पीएम 10 का लेवल सितम्बर में 68 और अक्टूबर माह में बढ़कर 153 पर पहुंच गया था, तब से फिर बढ़ा ही हुआ है।

