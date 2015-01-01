पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम अमले ने काटे चालान:काेई बाइक के हैंडल पर ताे काेई कांच पर लटकाए हुए था मास्क

देवास4 घंटे पहले
वर्तमान में बढ़ते कोरोना वायरस के प्रकोप को देखते हुए स्थानीय प्रशासन भी हरकत में आ गया और शहर में वाहन चेकिंग के साथ-साथ नगर निगम द्वारा पिछले 2 दिन से निरंतर ऐसे लोगों पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है, जो बिना मास्क लगाए बाजार में घूम रहे थे।

रविवार को शहर के इंदिरा गांधी चौराहा, सयाजी द्वार के सामने केला देवी चौराहा, विकास नगर चौराहा, उज्जैन चौराहा सहित प्रमुख चौराहों पर वाहन चालकों पर कार्रवाई की गई। कई वाहन चालक ऐसे मिले, जो मास्क बाइक के हैंडल पर या कांच पर लटकाएं हुए नजर आए।

जब नगर निगम अमला बिना मास्क वाले वाहन चालकों को रोककर उनकी रसीद काटते हैं तो कई बार बहस होती नजर आती है और कई लोग उसी समय अपनी जेब से मास्क निकाल कर मुंह पर लगा लेते हैं, फिर बोलते हैं यह है मेरा मास्क फिर बहस होती है।

नगर निगम स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी आर एस केलकर ने बताया रविवार को सुबह से शाम तक शहर के प्रमुख चौराहों पर हमारी अलग अलग टीम ने बिना मास्क वाले उन वाहनों को रोककर उन पर चालानी कार्रवाई की जो बिना मास के लगाए घूम रहे थे।

ऐसे 98 चालान काटे गए, जिसमें 10 हजार रुपए की राजस्व राशि वसूल की। हर वाहन चालक का जो बिना मास्क के थे हर व्यक्ति का 100 रु का चालान काट कर उनको मास्क भी लगाया। कार्रवाई आगे भी निरंतर चलेगी।

