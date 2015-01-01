पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:जिले में काेराेना के मरीज फिर बढ़े, 10 नए संक्रमित आए सामने

देवासएक घंटा पहले
ठंड का असर बढ़ते ही काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या में बढ़ाेतरी हाेने लगी है, जाे आने वाले दिनाें में अधिक हाे सकती है। अगर समय रहते लाेग संभले और मास्क का पूरी ठंड में उपयाेग किया ताे वायरस के असर काे जिले में कम किया जा सकता है। वर्तमान में देखने काे मिल रहा है कि लाेग ज्यादा ही लापरवाह हाेकर बिना मास्क के कार्यक्रम में शामिल हाे रहे हैं।

बुधवार काे जिले में 10 नए पाॅजिटिव मरीज सामने आए हैं। इनमें से शहर के 8 और 2 ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के हैं, जिन्हें उपचार के लिए घर में हाेम आइसाेलेट कर दिया गया है। राधागंज में 35 साल की महिला, 26 साल का पुरुष, जवाहर नगर के 49 साल के पुरुष, मिश्रीलाल नगर निवासी 29 साल का युवक, आवास नगर 30 साल का युवक, आर्दश नगर के 47 साल के पुरु, चूना खदान में रहने वाली 11 साल की बच्ची और अर्जुन नगर में रहने वाला 20 साल का युवक भी संक्रमित हाे चुका है। जिले में दाैलतपुर ग्राम में रहने वाली 40 साल की महिला व पीपलरावां में 29 साल का पुरुष भी पाॅजिटिव हाे चुका है।

