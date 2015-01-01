पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जल की समस्या:रात डेढ़ बजे 22 एमएलडी लाइन में लीकेज, टंकियाें में पर्याप्त पानी नहीं भरने से दोपहर बाद हुआ जल वितरण

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एबी राेड पर केनरा बैंक के सामने लाइन का निकल गया था ज्वाइंट

शिप्रा डेम स्थित इंटकवेल से 24 घंटे शहर में पानी सप्लाई किया जाता, तब कहीं जाकर शहरवासियाें काे एक दिन छाेड़कर पीने का पानी मिल रहा है। इंटकवेल से शहर की टंकियाें तक अाई 22 एमएलडी की लाइन में साेमवार रात करीब डेढ़ बजे एबी राेड स्थित केनरा बैंक के सामने ज्वाइंट में लीकेज हाे गया। लीकेज से रात में इतना पानी बहा की सड़क के एक तरफ पानी ही पानी हाे गया था।

रात में लाइन क्षतिग्रस्त की जानकारी मिलते ही सप्लाई बंद कर दी थी। इससे भरने वाली पानी की टंकियाें में पर्याप्त पानी नहीं भरने से शहर की कुछ काॅलाेनियाें में सुबह के बजाय दाेपहर और शाम काे नलाें में पानी आया।

वार्ड 31 की 5 से अधिक काॅलाेनियाें में सुबह 7 बजे से पानी सप्लाई शुरू हाे जाता है जाे दाेपहर डेढ़ बजे बाद शुरू हाे सका। सुबह नलाें में पानी नहीं आने पर पूर्व पार्षद सुनील याेगी ने नगर निगम के जल संसाधन विभाग में संपर्क किया तब पता चला कि लाइन लीकेज हाेने से टंकी में पूरा पानी भर नहीं सका।

लाेगाें काे दाेपहर में नल में पानी अाने की बात कहकर समझाया गया। सुबह-सुबह पानी नहीं आने से काॅलाेनियाें के कुछ लाेगाें ने बाेरिंग वाले घराें से पीने के पानी का इंतजाम किया, क्याेंकि एक दिन छाेड़कर नलाें में पानी आने से पीने का पानी खत्म हाे जाता है। दाेपहर में पानी सप्लाई हाेने पर सभी के घराें में पर्याप्त पानी भर गया।

ज्वाइंट काे दाेपहर तक सुधार दियाॉ

नगर निगम जल संसाधन विभाग के उपयंत्री दिलीप मालवीय ने बताया, लाइन के ज्वाइंट में लीकेज हाे गया था, जिसे सुबह से टीम काे तैनात कर सुधार कार्य करवा लिया गया। 22 एमएलडी की लाइन से 24 घंटे टंकियाें में पानी सप्लाई हाेता है। लाेगाें काे पानी के लिए ज्यादा परेशान नहीं हाेना पड़ा।

