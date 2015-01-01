पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षा की गुहार:प्रेमी युगल ने काेर्ट मैरिज कर एसपी से मांगी सुरक्षा, लड़की पक्ष वाले दे रहे जान से मारने की धमकी

देवास2 दिन पहले
प्रेमी युगल ने कुछ दिन पहले काेर्ट मैरिज कर एक-दूसरे के साथ जीने-मरने की कसमें खाई हैं। दाेनाें के मैरिज करने की जानकारी लड़की पक्ष वालाें काे लगी ताे वह जान से मारने की धमकी माेबाइल पर अलग-अलग नंबराें से फाेन लगाकर दे रहे हैं। इससे परेशान हाेकर साेमवार काे प्रेमी युगल ने एसपी ऑफिस पहुंचकर एसपी डाॅ. शिवदयालसिंह काे आवेदन दिया है, जिसमें दाेनाें की सुरक्षा की मांग की है।

एसपी सिंह ने नवविवाहितों से बात करने के बाद सुरक्षा का आश्वासन देकर घर लाैटा दिया है। गाैरतलब है कि रविवार काे एक प्रेमी युगल ने विवाह नहीं हाेने पर शिप्रा नदी में ब्रिज से कूदकर जान दे दी थी, अब दूसरे प्रेमी युगल के काेर्ट मैरिज करने के बाद धमकियां मिल रही है।

प्रेमी युगल ने औद्योगिक थाना प्रभारी के नाम एसपी को आवेदन दिया, जिसमें प्रेमी युगल आयुष मालवीय व प्रिया कुमावत ने बताया कि हमने कोर्ट मैरिज कर ली है और दाेनाें साथ में जीवन भर रहना चाहते हैं, लेकिन इसकी जानकारी जब लड़की के परिजनाें को दी तो वह जान से मारने की धमकी दे रहे हैं।

प्रतिदिन अलग-अलग माेबाइल नंबराें से लड़की के परिवारजन धमकियां दे रहे हैं। इसका शिकायती आवेदन औद्योगिक थाना क्षेत्र में दे दिया है। हम दाेनाें काे अगर कुछ भी हाेता है ताे इसके दाेषी लड़की के परिवार वाले रहेंगे। मामले में एसपी ने बताया औद्याेगिक थाना क्षेत्र के निवासी थे, जाे शादी करके मेरे पास आए थे। मैंने थाना प्रभारी अनिल शर्मा काे आदेश दिया कि जांच कर दाेनाें काे सुरक्षा दी जाए।

युगल ने 4 अक्टूबर को की शादी : आयुष ग्राम कोदरिया जिला इंदौर का रहने वाला और प्रिया कुमावत देवास के बालगढ़ की रहने वाली है। दाेनाें ने 4 अक्टूबर 2020 को कोर्ट मैरिज की उसके बाद 15 अक्टूबर काे आर्य समाज धार में प्रेम विवाह कर कर लिया है।

