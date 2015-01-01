पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:ट्रेन छूटी ताे रात में ही मंत्री तोमर ने किया निरीक्षण, सिक्युरिटी गार्ड ने की शिकायत तो ठेकेदार पर दर्ज करवाया केस

देवासएक घंटा पहले
जिले के हाटपिपल्या में विधायक मनाेज चाैधरी की बेटी की शादी में शामिल हाेने के लिए शुक्रवार रात ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युमनसिंह ताेमर अाए थे। वापस जाने के लिए वह मक्सी रेलवे स्टेशन पर इंदाैर-भिंड ट्रेन से सफर करने के लिए पहुंचे, तब तक ट्रेन निकल गई। ट्रेन निकलने पर वह रात में ही मक्सी में स्थित 23 केवी बिजली ग्रिड का अाैचक निरीक्षण करने पहुंच गए।

शाजापुर भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष रवि पांडे ने बताया कि ग्रिड पर तैनात सिक्युरिटी गार्ड से मंत्री ने चर्चा की ताे उन्हाेंने कहा कि कंपनी ताे हमें प्रतिमाह 7 हजार रुपए पगार देती है, लेकिन ठेकेदार डरा-धमकाकर 2 हजार रुपए ले लेता है। इस तरह से हमारे पास मात्र 5 हजार बचते हैं इतने कम पैसे में हम घर नहीं चल पाते हैं। यह सुनकर मंत्री ताेमर ने मक्सी थाने पर सिक्युरिटी गार्ड की शिकायत पर ठेकेदार के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवा दिया।

हमसे जबरन पैसा वसूला जाता है

गार्ड ने मंत्री को बताया कि देवास जिले के आगराेद में भी 32 केवी के ग्रिड की सुरक्षा के लिए इसी कंपनी के गार्ड तैनात हैं, जिनसे जबरन पैसा वसूला जाता है। इसके बाद रात 12.30 बजे मंत्री ताेमर गांव आगराेद ग्रिड पहुंच गए। सूचना मिलने पर विजयागंज मंडी थाना प्रभारी जितेंद्र जादाैन भी ग्रिड पहुंचे, जहां मंत्री ने ड्यूटी पर तैनात सिक्युरिटी गार्ड शिवदयाल पिता दिलीपसिंह राठाैर निवासी खरेली से जानकारी ली ताे उसने भी पूरी पगार नहीं मिलने की शिकायत की। इस पर मंत्री के अादेश पर फरियादी शिवदयालसिंह की रिपाेर्ट पर ठेकेदार मेसर्स जेके मनवाड़े निवासी खरगाेन अाैर एक अन्य ठेकेदार के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया।

रात में देवास पुलिस काे दी सूचना की मंत्री आ रहे

विजयागंज मंडी थाना प्रभारी जादाैन ने बताया कि एसपी ऑफिस से रात में फाेन आया कि ऊर्जा मंत्री आ रहे हैं। सूचना मिलने पर आगराेद ग्रिड तक पहुंचा तब तक मंत्री भी पहुंच चुके थे। सिक्युरिटी गार्ड की शिकायत पर आराेपी ठेकेदाराें के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। मामले की जांच शुरू हाे चुकी है। जल्द ही आराेपियाें की गिरफ्तारी कर ली गई राशि का हिसाब लिया जाएगा।

