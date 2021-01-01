पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dewas
  • More People Are Coming To The Gym And Travel Centers, 20 To 22 Gyms In The City, One On An Average Of 100 People A Day.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हार रहा काेराेना:जिम और याेगा सेंटराें पर पहले से अधिक लोग आ रहे, शहर में 20 से 22 जिम, एक पर दिनभर में औसतन 100 लाेग पहुंच रहे

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के लाेग अब हेल्थ के प्रति पहले से ज्यादा जागरूक हाे रहे हैं। जिम और याेगा सेंटराें पर बढ़ी भीड़ इस बात का संकेत है। स्थिति यह है कि जिन जिम सेंटराें पर लाॅकडाउन के बाद से एकमाह पहले तक सन्नाटा पसरा रहता था, वहां अब भीड़ बढ़ने लगी है।

जिम संचालकाें काे कई शिफ्टाें में सेशन लगाना पड़ रहे हैं। शहर में लगभग 20 से 22 जिम हैं, और प्रत्येक जिम पर दिनभर में औसतन 100 से अधिक लाेग पहुंच रहे हैं, जबकि एक माह पहले तक यह संख्या महज 15 से 20 थी। वहीं, मार्च से अक्टूबर तक ताे जिम सेंटराें पर सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ था। यही स्थिति शहर के याेग, ध्यान और याेगा सेंटराें की है, यहां भी लंबे समय से बंद कक्षाएं अब फिर से शुरू हाे गई हैं।

गाैमती नगर में स्थित एक जिम के संचालक खुमानसिंह बैस ने बताया कि कसरत और शरीर के फिट रखने के मामले में अब लाेग पहले से ज्यादा जागरूक दिख रहे हैं। लाॅकडाउन के समय में ताे संख्या बहुत कम थी, उससे पहले भी लाेग कम ही आते थे, लेकिन अब यह संख्या बढ़ गई है। इधर, ब्रह्मकुमारी आश्रम कालानी बाग से जुड़ीं प्रेमलता दीदी बताती हैं कि ध्यान, याेग के लिए लाकडाउन में लाेग कम आ रहे थे, बीच में ताे कक्षाएं बंद ही थीं, पर अब पहले से ज्यादा लाेग ध्यान सीखने आ रहे हैं।

ध्यान से राेग प्रतिराेधक क्षमता बढ़ती है

ध्यान से राेग प्रतिराेधक क्षमता बढ़ती है। कसरत से शरीर फिट रहता है। शरीर में राेग प्रतिराेधक क्षमता मजबूत रहेगी, ताे विभिन्न प्रकार के राेगाें से बचाव संभव है। ऐसे में यह अच्छे संकेत हैं कि लाॅकडाउन के बाद लाेग जागरूक हाे रहे हैं।’

-डाॅ. कुलदीप श्रीवास्तव, एमडी

पहले 10-12 लोग आते थे अब 35 आ रहे

ध्यान के प्रति लाेगाें में लाकडाउन के बाद से जागरूकता बढ़ी है। पहले हमारे यहां सप्ताह में 10 से 12 लाेग ही ध्यान सीखने आते थे और अब हर सप्ताह तीस से 35 लाेग ध्यान सीखने आते हैं, लाेग अब हेल्थ के प्रति अवेयर हाे रहे हैं।’

-मनीष शर्मा, मेडिटेशन विशेषज्ञ

एक माह में बढ़ी संख्या

पहले से संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है। पिछले एक माह से बहुत ज्यादा अंतर आया है। एक माह पहले तक हमारे यहां मुश्किल से दिनभर में बीस से तीस लाेग ही कसरत करने आते थे पर अब दिनभर में 200 से ज्यादा लाेग आने लगे हैं।’

-जितेंद्र शर्मा, जिम संचालक

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser