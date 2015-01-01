पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कीचड़ में आई लव देवास:शहर से भावनात्मक लगाव के लिए नगर निगम का कैंपेन - घर के बाहर लिखें आई लव माय देवास

देवास4 घंटे पहले
अनिलश्री नगर के रहवासी महेंद्र देशमुख ने बताया कि कई बार कर चुके हैं शिकायत। हमेशा यहां पानी और कीचड़ रहता है इसलिए इसे साेचा गार्डन ही बना दिया। नगर निगम का एक स्लाेगन भी चला है आई लव देवास, ताे हमनें यह स्थिति भी दिखा दी है। सुधार नहीं हुआ ताे यहीं धरने पर बैठेेंगे।
  • भास्कर ने सड़कों की खराब हालत बताई, कैंपेन पर सवाल खड़ा किया तो फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा
  • अनिलश्री नगर के लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन, बोले- सुधार नहीं हुआ तो करेंगे उग्र आदाेलन

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण अभियान 2021 के तहत शुरू की गई आई लव माय देवास पहल अब लोगांे का गुस्सा सामने आने लगा है। कुछ लोग जरूर इस कैंपेन से जुड़े और घर के अपने प्रतिष्ठानों के बाहर आई लव माय देवास लिखवाया लेकिन अनिल श्री नगर में कीचड़ से परेशान लोगांे ने वहीं पर इसका बोर्ड लगा दिया। यही नहीं, यहां विरोध करते हुए लोगों ने पौधे भी लगाए।

शहर में कई काॅलाेनियाें हैं, जहां सीवेज काम के दाैरान सड़काें की खुदाई हुई, लेकिन वे दुरुस्त नहीं हाे सकीं, इन हिस्साें के लाेगाें का कहना है कि जब सड़काें की हालत ऐसी है ताे कैसे घर और आसपास के हिस्साें काे साफ सुथरा रख पाएंगे। शहर में मंगलवार काे कुछ हिस्साें में इस तरह की नाराजी सामने आई।

एक मामला शहर के वार्ड 21 के अनिलश्री काॅलाेनी का है, जहां सड़क की हालत यह है कि पांच साल से दुरुस्त ही नहीं हाे पाई है, हाल ही में हुई बारिश के बाद सड़क पर बहुत कीचड़ हाे गया है, पानी भरा हुआ है, लाेगाें काे यहां से पैदल निकलने में भी परेशानी हाे रही है। यहां लोगों ने विरोध जताया। लाेगाें ने यहां गमले लगाए और आई लव देवास का फ्लेक्स लगाते हुए विराेध प्रदर्शन किया।

ये गुस्सा जायज है, जब घर के बाहर सड़कें हो और उनमें हो गया हो कीचड़

विकास नगर में कीचड़ में फंसा लोडिंग

चार साल पहले शुरू हुआ था काम, अब तक खत्म नहीं

शहर में चार साल पहले सीवेज याेजना का काम शुरू हुआ था, जिसके तहत लाइन बिछाने के लिए पक्की सड़काें काे खाेदा गया था, इनमें से ज्यादातर सड़काें काे दुरुस्त नहीं किया गया। बारिश होते ही सड़कों पर कीचड़ हो जाता है और परेशानी बढ़ जाती है।

बावजूद स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के तहत दिल्ली से रेटिंग के लिए टीमें आने सिलसिला बदस्तूर जारी है और रेंटिंग के अंक भी मिल रहे हैं। इधर, शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मनाेज राजानी ने आरोप लगाया कि स्वच्छता अभियान के नाम पर निगम ने लाखाें खर्च किए हैं। फिर भी शहर की हालात नहीं सुधरे।

सीधे मौके से भास्कर टीम

11 कॉलोनियों जहां सड़कें खराब, अब कीचड़ भी हुआ

सीवरेज काम के दाैरान खुदी सड़काें ओर उनके अभी तक दुरुस्त नहीं हाेने का मामला जब गरमाया ताे मंगलवार काे भास्कर टीम ने शहर ज्यादातर हिस्साें में पहुंची। 11 कॉलोनियों में हालात खराब मिले। विकास नगर से शिखरजी धाम तक तीन किमी सड़क का हिस्सा जगह-जगह से उखड़ रहा है।

कुछ हिस्से में मार्ग काे ठीक करने के लिए मिट्टी डाल दी गई थी, हाल ही में हुई बारिश के बाद स्थिति यह हाे गई है मिट्टी गीली हाेकर सड़क पर कीचड़ के रूप में बह रही है। हमारी टीम गंगा विहार पहुंची यहां सड़क पर बहुत कीचड़ है, दाे पहिया वाहन चालक फिसल हाे रहे हैं।

रहवासी प्रवीण श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि बार बार शिकायत के बाद भी जिम्मेदार ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। इधर, जयश्री नगर में पक्की सड़क काे ड्रेनेज के काम के दाैरान खाेदा गया था, जिसका एक हिस्सा अभी तक ठीक नहीं किया गया है, उसमें बारिश का पानी भरा हुआ है। इधर बजरंग नगर में भी ऐसे ही हालात मिले।

यहां परेशानी ज्यादा

विकास नगर सिविल लाइन जयश्री नगर अनिलश्री नगर गंगा विहार अग्रवाल नगर बजरंग नगर मिश्रीलाल नगर मिश्रीलाल एक्सटेंशन जय बजरंग नगर

