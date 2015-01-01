पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयंती:राष्ट्रीय कलचुरी एकता महासंघ ने भगवान सहस्त्रबाहु की जयंती मनाई

देवास2 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय कलचुरी एकता महासंघ द्वारा कलचुरी कलाल समाज के आराध्य देव राजराजेश्वर कार्तवीर्यार्जुन सहस्त्रबाहु भगवान का जन्मोत्सव धूमधाम से शारदा माता मंदिर में मनाया गया। राष्ट्रीय कलचुरी एकता महासंघ के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष सत्यनारायण जायसवाल, जिला युवा अध्यक्ष एडवाेकेट राजेश जायसवाल ने भगवान का पूजन-अर्चन किया।

जिला महामंत्री महेश जायसवाल ने समाज पर प्रकाश डाला। शहर अध्यक्ष अंबाराम जायसवाल ने आने वाले समय में समाज के लिए बड़े-बड़े आयोजन की बात कही। आभार जिला उपाध्यक्ष दीपक जायसवाल ने माना। कार्यक्रम में जिला महामंत्री अमर शिवहरे, जयंत जायसवाल, गुड्डू भैया, राहुल जायसवाल, नरेश जायसवाल, जयनारायण जायसवाल, राजेश, दिनेश जायसवाल आदि उपस्थित थे।

