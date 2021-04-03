पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण:केमिकलयुक्त पानी छाेड़कर नदी काे गंदी करने वाली 30 फैक्टरियाें काे दिए नाेटिस

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • शहर में 450 से अधिक उद्योग, नजर रख रही प्रदूषण नियंत्रण की टीम

शहर के औद्याेगिक क्षेत्र में 450 से अधिक छाेटे-बड़े उद्याेग अलग-अलग क्षेत्राें में स्थापित हैं। इनमें से सबसे ज्यादा इंदाैर राेड के दाेनाें तरफ हैं। उद्याेगाें से गंदा पानी खुले में निकलने पर शासन ने राेक लगा रखी है, फिर भी बाले-बाले रात में उद्याेग वाले पानी नागधम्मन नदी में छाेड़ देते हैं। वहीं धुआं अधिक छाेड़कर वायु प्रदूषण भी बढ़ा रहे हैं, जिस पर कंट्राेल करने के लिए पिछले एक माह से जिला प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बाेर्ड की टीम लगातार निरीक्षण कर रही है। निरीक्षण के दाैरान टीम काे 30 से अधिक फैक्टरियों का केमिकलयुक्त पानी छाेड़ने और वातावरण काे प्रदूषित करने पर नाेटिस दिए हैं। जिला प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बाेर्ड के दिलीप केशरे ने बताया, उद्याेगाें का पानी खुले में बहा नहीं सकते हैं, फिर भी कुछ उद्याेग वाले मानने काे तैयार नहीं थे, जिनकी शिकायत मिलने पर हमारी टीम ने औद्याेगिक क्षेत्र में निरीक्षण किया ताे छाेटी-बड़ी 30 फैक्टरियाें से पानी निकलना और हवा काे प्रदूषित करने के लिए ज्यादा मात्रा में गैस युक्त धुआं छाेड़ना पाया गया। इन कंपनियाें काे हमने नाेटिस जारी कर वातावरण प्रदूषित नहीं करने हिदायत दी है। हमारी टीम अभी भी कंपनियाें में अंदर जाकर निरीक्षण कर रही है।

तेज गंध आते ही पता चल जाता है देवास आ गया

इंदाैर से आने वाले यात्रियाें काे रसूलपुर बायपास पर आते ही तेज गंध का एहसास हाेता है। गंध आते ही लाेग समझ जाते हैं कि देवास शहर में पहुंचने वाले हैं। यह गंध रात के समय आती है, दिन में वातावरण सामान्य रहता है। बताया जाता है कि रात में काेई कंपनी गैस छाेड़ती है, जिसकी गंद से आमजन परेशान हाे जाते हैं। टीम के निरीक्षण के बाद गंद से फिलहाल राहत मिली हुर्ई है। अधिकारी केसरे ने बताया, हम सभी कंपनियाें का निरीक्षण कर रहे हैं, जहां भी कमी पाई जा रही, वहां कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

इन कंपनियां काे दिए नाेटिस
इंदाैर राेड के औद्याेगिक क्षेत्र में स्थित कृति इंडस्ट्रीज, विप्पी इंडस्ट्रीज, प्रेस्टीज फूड, प्रेस्टीज फीड, सनफार्मा, केशव इंडस्ट्रीज आदि काे नाेटिस दिए गए हैं।

नहीं माने ताे हाेगी न्यायालयीन कर्रवाई
नाेटिस थमाने के बाद प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बाेर्ड की टीम कंपनियाें में लगातार निरीक्षण कर रही है। अगर फिर से वातावरण प्रदूषित करना पाया गया ताे संबंधित कंपनियाें के खिलाफ न्यायालयीन कार्रवाई की जाएगी। साथ ही जुर्माना भी लगाया जाएगा। टीम के निरीक्षण करने पर कंपनियाें ने फिलहाल गंदा पानी निकालना और ज्यादा धुआं उड़ाना बंद कर दिया है। बताया जाता है कि टीम का निरीक्षण बंद हाेने पर फिर से वातावरण काे प्रदूषित करने से कंपनी वाले बाज नहीं आएंगे। गाैरतलब है कि लाॅकडाउन के दाैरान शहर के सभी उद्याेगाें के बंद हाेने से वातावरण एक दम साफ हाे गया था। यहां तक की कंपनियाें के बीच से हाेकर बहने वाली नागधम्मन नदी का पानी इतना साफ हाे गया था कि जलीय जीव उसमें अटखेलियां करने लगे थे।


