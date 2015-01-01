पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रूप चाैदस:मां चामुंडा का शृंगार कर साेने के 10.5 ग्राम के कंगन चढ़ाए

देवास2 घंटे पहले
  • आने वाले श्रद्धालु और पुजारी परिवार ने राशि एकत्रित कर बनवाए कंगन

माता टेकरी पर प्रतिदिन दर्शन के लिए जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं और पुजारी परिवार ने मिलकर छाेटी मां चामुंडा के लिए साड़े दस ताैले के साेने के कंगन बनवाए और शुक्रवार काे रूप चाैदस के पावन पर्व पर चढ़ाए। मां चामुंडा का सुबह से आकर्षक शृंगार किया, उसके बाद हाथ में साेने के महंगे कंगन पहनाए गए।

नवरात्रि से पहले मां चामुंडा काे चांदी का मुकुट भी पहनाया गया था। पिछले साल रूप चाैदस पर मां चामुंडा काे साेने की नथ श्रद्धालुओं ने भेंट की थी। उससे पहले हार, पायजेब सहित अन्य सामग्री भी भेंट की जा चुकी हैं।

प्रतिदिन माता रानी के दर्शन करने वाली भक्त मंजू रघुवंशी ने बताया कि कुछ दिनाें पहले दर्शन के दाैरान सभी लाेग चर्चा कर रहे थे कि माता रानी के इस बार हाथ के साेने के कंगन लाना है। यह बात सुनकर राेजाना दर्शन के लिए आने वाले भक्ताें से चर्चा की ताे उन्हाेंने माता रानी के कंगन की व्यवस्था करने का इंतजाम शुरू कर दिया।

इसके अलावा पुजारी परिवार ने भी अपनी तरफ से कंगन लाने में काफी मदद की। सभी की मदद से साेने के कंगन बनवाकर शुक्रवार काे चढ़ाए गए। माता रानी से आराधना की गई कि देश से काेराेना महामारी काे खत्म कर सभी श्रद्धालुओं की मनाेकामना पूरी करें। पुजारी ने कहा सभी के सहयाेग से माता रानी काे कंगन चढ़ाए हैं। जिस तरह सभी ने मां के शृंगार तैयार करवाया है, इसी तरह का भक्तजनाें काे मिले।

