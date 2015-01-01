पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवेदन:बच्चाें की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई मात्र 15 मिनट हाे रही है इसलिए सिर्फ परीक्षा शुल्क ही लिया जाए

हाटपिपल्या2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेंट जाॅन स्कूल की प्राचार्य काे पालकाें ने दिया आवेदन, छात्राें की फीस माफ करने की मांग भी की

नगर के करीब 40 से 50 पालक साेमवार काे चापड़ा राेड स्थित सेंट जाॅन स्कूल पहुंचे। बच्चाें की फीस माफ करने के लिए प्राचार्य सिस्टर टीना काे एक अावेदन दिया। पालक पिंकेश गामी ने बताया कि बच्चाें की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई मात्र 10 से 15 मिनट ही हो रही है। इसके बावजूद स्कूल द्वारा छात्रों की पूरी फीस जमा करने के लिए प्रतिदिन फोन लगाए जा रहे हैं। साथ ही मैसेज करके भी दबाव बनाया जा रहा है।

पालकाें ने प्राचार्य को आवेदन देकर मांग की है कि कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते स्कूल द्वारा बच्चों को कोई शिक्षा नहीं दी गई है। इसके चलते सिर्फ छात्रों से परीक्षा शुल्क ही लिया जाए।

छात्रों की फीस एवं अन्य शुल्क माफ किया जाए। पालक अजीत राजावत, राकेश गामी, सुनील जादव, मुन्ना जायसवाल, दिनेश तंवर, संदीप बिंजवा, रोहित पाटनी आदि पालकों ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी बच्चों की पढ़ाई नहीं होने के बाद भी सेंट जॉन स्कूल द्वारा पूरी फीस मांगी जा रही है। फीस नहीं भरने पर कक्षा 10वीं एवं कक्षा 12वीं बोर्ड के छात्र-छात्राओं के परीक्षा फाॅर्म नहीं भरे जा रहे हैं। इसके चलते दाेनाें कक्षाओं के छात्र-छात्रा अगली कक्षाओं में प्रवेश से वंचित रह जाएंगे।

साथ ही उनका एक साल खराब हो जाएगा। पालकाें द्वारा निवेदन करने के बाद भी प्राचार्य ने कोई ठोस जवाब नहीं दिया। इधर 14 दिसंबर परीक्षा फाॅर्म भरने की अंतिम तारीख है। फाॅर्म नहीं भरने पर स्कूल के 10वीं व 12वीं के कई छात्र-छात्राएं परीक्षा से वंचित रह जाएंगे। इधर मामले काे लेकर प्राचार्य सिस्टर टीना से बात करना चाही, लेकिन उन्होंने बात करने से मना कर दिया।

