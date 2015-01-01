पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:साेनकच्छ की गाेशाला में 10 गाय ही, काम करने वाला बोला...कुछ देर पहले ही 200 गाय चरने गई हैं

देवास3 घंटे पहले
  • ज्यादातर गोशालाएं कांग्रेस की कमलनाथ सरकार में बनकर तैयार हुई, बिजली फिटिंग के कारण नहीं हो पा रहा शेष गोशाला का शुभारंभ
  • ये भी विडंबना... गोशाला संचालकों को शासन से मदद नहीं मिलती, मवेशियों को नहीं मिलता पाता पोषक आहार

सोनकच्छ के ग्राम बावई में कांग्रेस शासनकाल में बनी गाेशाला में 10 गाय हैं। गायों को पर्याप्त मात्रा में अन्न-जल आदि सामग्री में मिल रही है। जब भास्कर ने गाेपालक से पूछा कि, सिर्फ 10 गाय ही है। तो वह बोला कि, 200 गाय चरने गई है। यहां पर 10 गायों की खाने पीने की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था है। लेकिन 200 गायों की व्यवस्था तो देखने को नहीं मिली।

टोंकखुर्द ब्लॉक की कन्हैरिया पंचायत के ग्राम किशनपुरा की गाेशाला का निर्माण कार्य लगभग एक वर्ष पहले प्रांरभ हो चुका था, परंतु विद्युत व्यवस्था नहीं होने से गाेशाला प्रारंभ नहीं हो पाई। पंचायत सचिव बने सिंह ने बताया कि गाेशाला कार्य पूरा हो गया, बिजली व्यवस्था नहीं होने से गाेशाला प्रारंभ नहीं हुई। कुल मिलाकर लगभग सभी गोशाला का लगभग एक वर्ष पहले प्रारंभ हुआ परंतु किसी भी गोशाला में गाय नहीं पहुंची हैं।

इधर, बागली के चारिया स्थित गाेशाला में 100 के करीब गाय, बरझाई गाेशाला में 62 गाय, जटाशंकर गाेशाला में 52 गाय, नेवरी गाेशाला में 72 गाय, रोजड़ी स्थित गाेशाला में 100 गाय मौजूद हैं। खिलाने के लिए ग्राम पंचायत व जन सहयोग से घर में भूसा भर रखा है। साथ ही पानी के लिए सभी गाेशालाओं में पानी का बड़ा सा होद बनाया गया है और शासन के द्वारा सभी गाेशालाओं में एक एक बोर लगाया गया है।

शासन से राशि नहीं मिल रही, गायों को पोषक आहार
नगर के पास के गांव ननासा, सुकरास और डोकाकुई में शासन द्वारा गाेशाला का संचालन ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा कराया जा रहा है। लेकिन पर्याप्त राशि उपलब्ध न होने से शासन की मंशा के अनुसार गायों को पोषक आहार पर्याप्त मात्रा में उपलब्ध नहीं हो पा रहा है। हालांकि ग्राम पंचायत के सचिव व रोजगार सहायक इस बात से इंकार करते है कि गायों की सेवा में कमी हो रही है।

उनके मुताबिक शासन से प्राप्त राशि के अलावा भी ग्रामीणजनों के सहयोग से सभी व्यवस्था सुचारू रूप से चल रही है। ग्राम पंचायत ननासा के रोजगार सहायक प्रदीप यादव ने बताया कि ननासा गाेशाला में करीब 1 सौ 5 गाय रहती हैं। ग्राम पंचायत सुकरास के रोजगार सहायक अशाेक पटेल ने बताया कि गाेशाला में करीब 95 गाय रहती है। शासन से दो किस्तों में 1 लाख 20 हजार रुपए प्राप्त हुए हैं। इसी तरह ग्राम पंचायत डोकाकुई के सचिव सुल्तानसिंह ने बातया कि गाेशाला में करीब 70 गाय रहती है।

उद्धाटन नहीं हुआ
ग्राम पंचायत टुंगनी की गाेशाला 27 लाख में बनी है। सरपंच बाबूलाल पालतीय ने बताया उद्घाटन का इंतजार है। गाेशाला निर्माण कार्य 27 दिसम्बर 2018 को कार्यप्रारंभ हुआ था, जिसको मार्च 2020 में ही बनकर उदघाटन होना था और चालू होना थी, परंतु अभी भी चालू नहीं हुई। ग्राम पंचायत कुमारियाबनवीर गौशाला भी बनकर तैयार खड़ी है।

यहां मिली सिर्फ 50 गायें, बाकी जंगल में चरने गई
ग्राम बरोदा में गाेमाता रक्षक के लिए सरकार द्वारा गाेशाला बनाई गई, जिसकी चद्दर के टीन का सेट 6666 के दो

हाल 11 फीट का बछड़े का हाल
28 फीट का भूसा रखने का हाल एवं सामने खुली जगह पानी पीने के लिए और 12 बाई 12 का गार्ड के लिए कमरा बनाया गया। गायों को जंगल में चराने के लिए 2 आदमी रखे गए। भास्कर टीम यहां गायों की संख्या देखने के लिए पहुंची, मगर यहां 40 से 50 गाय ही बंधी थीं। नागर ने बताया कि कुल गाय 100 हैं। इसमें बाकी जंगल में जाती है और भागने वाली गाय को यहां पर रोका जाता है।

चाैबाराधीरा : ग्राम पंचायत नापचलाना गौशाला गांव आगरी में गाैशाला बनकर तैयार हो गई है, लेकिन अभी गायों का प्रवेश नहीं किया गया है। सचिव राजेश सिंह का कहना है कि गाेशाला तैयार हो गई है, बस दो-चार दिन में ही गायों का प्रवेश गाेशाला में किया जाएगा।

