पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:एक साल पहले 5 लाख में लगवाई थी ओपन जिम, अब गंदगी से पटी

हाटपिपल्याएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हाटपिपल्या में ओपन जिम के आसपास भरा गंदा पानी।

नगर के वार्ड क्रमांक 11 स्थित पशु चिकित्सालय के पास नगर परिषद ने करीब एक वर्ष पहले 5 लाख रुपए की विधायक निधि से ओपन जिम लगवाई थी। अब देखरेख के अभाव में जिम के आसपास घराें से निकला गंदा पानी भरा हुआ है। आसपास आवारा मवेशियाें का जमावड़ा लगा रहता है। इससे गंदगी भी पसरी रहती है। इसके चलते सुबह व्यायाम करने वाले लाेगाें ने अब जिम जाना बंद कर दिया है। इतना ही नहीं कई लाेग ताे जिम के उपकरणाें पर कपड़े सुखा रहे हैं।

जगदीश धनगर ने बताया कि काॅलाेनी के घराें का पानी जिम के आसपास एकत्रित हाे रहा है। इससे गंदगी पसरी पड़ी है। इसके कारण जिम में व्यायाम करना मुश्किल हाे गया है। रामलाल बनेड़िया ने बताया कि देखरेख के अभाव में ओपन जिम अपनी दुर्दशा पर आंसू बहा रही है। जिम के आसपास गंदगी पसरी हाेने से अब वहां काेई व्यायाम नहीं कर सकता है।

सफाई करवा देंगे

ओपन जिम के आसपास पसरी गंदगी की साफ-सफाई करवा दी जाएगी। साथ ही गंदे पानी की निकासी भी की जाएगी। मनाेज कुमार माैर्य, नगर परिषद सीएमओ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें