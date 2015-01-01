पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता:दुकान के बाहर बाेर्ड पर लिखा- यहां देवी देवताओं के चित्र वाले पटाखे नहीं बेचे जाते हैं. घर में ऊपर रखे मिले

देवास44 मिनट पहले
  • राजस्व-पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम ने पटाखा दुकानाें पर छापामार कार्रवाई कर 75 बंडल जब्त किए

जिला प्रशासन के आदेश पर शुक्रवार को राजस्व टीम एवं पुलिस की संयुक्त कार्रवाई में शहर के चार पटाखा व्यापारियों के प्रतिष्ठानों पर छापामार कार्रवाई की गई, जिसमें एक व्यापारी के निवास पर बेडरूम में दो बड़े-बड़े कार्टून लक्ष्मी बम एवं कृष्ण भगवान के चित्र बने पटाखों के 75 बंडल मिले, जिन्हें जब्त कर कोतवाली में रखवाए हैं।

जांच दल सुबह साढ़े 11 बजे जयप्रकाश मार्ग एशियन फायर वर्क्स और नोबल फायर वर्क्स पहुंची। दोनों जगह कुछ हाथ नहीं लगा। इसके बाद जांच दल तीन बत्ती के समीप मालवा पटाखे की दुकान पर पहुंचा। यहां तहसीलदार पूनम तोमर, कोतवाली टीआई उमराव सिंह, पटवारी अशोक मोदी व पुलिसकर्मी और राजस्व कर्मचारी ने दुकान में चेकिंग की। यहां बड़े हॉल में पटाखों के बंडल रखे थे।

शक हुआ तो तहसीलदार तोमर ने पटवारी मोदी को ऊपर भेजा तो वहां भगवान के चित्र वाले पटाखे रखे मिले, जिन्हें जब्त किया गया।

पटाखा दुकान संचालक पर भड़की तहसीलदार

मालवा पटाखे वाले मोहम्मद अली ने कहा वे कार्टून हटा दिए हैं बेचना नहीं थे। इस पर तहसीलदार तोमर भड़कीं और कहा बाहर पोस्टर लगा है कि हम सभी धर्म का सम्मान करते हैं। हमारे यहां देवी देवता के चित्र वाले पटाखे नहीं बेचे जाते हैं।

वहीं घर के ऊपर तुम धार्मिक चित्र वाले पटाखे रखकर बैठे हैं। वह भी घर में किचन के पास तो यह नहीं लगता कि रहवासी क्षेत्र में पटाखे रखे हुए हों और अगर कोई हादसा हो गया तो क्या होगा।

गाइडलाइन के आधार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी
तहसीलदार पूनम तोमर ने बताया वरिष्ठों के आदेश पर पुलिस के साथ शहर की चार बड़ी पटाखों की दुकान पर चेकिंग की है जिसमें एक मालवा पटाखे की घर पर दो कार्टून मिले हैं, जिसमें लक्ष्मी माता और श्रीकृष्ण भगवान के चित्र बने 75 बंडल मिले। शासन की गाइडलाइन अनुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

