पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हाटपिपल्या उपचुनाव:सुबह 8 बजे से आधे घंटे में गिनेंगे डाकमत पत्र, 21 राउंड के बाद आएगा फैसला

देवासएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सामान्य प्रेक्षक और जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने मतगणना स्थल का किया निरीक्षण
  • 250 जवानाें की अतिरिक्त ड्यूटी लगाई

हाटपिपल्या उपचुनाव की मतगणना में सबसे पहले डाकमत पत्राें की गिनती की जाएगी। सुबह 8 बजे डकमत पत्राें की गिनती शुरू हाेगी जिसके आधे घंटे 8.30 बजे से इवीएम का नंबर आएगा। उपचुनाव में 644 लाेगाें ने डाकमत पत्र का उपयाेग किया है, जिसके रिजल्ट संभवत: 30 मिनट में आएंगे। जिला निर्वाचन विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सुबह 11.30 बजे के बाद रुझान आ जाएगा, हालांकि मतगणना कब खत्म हाेगी उसका समय स्पष्ट नहीं है।

मतगणना उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय में हाेगी, जिसका अवलाेकन मंगलवार काे सामान्य प्रेक्षक रूपवंतसिंह, कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी चन्द्रमौली शुक्ला, एसपी डॉ. शिवदयालसिंह ने किया। कलेक्टर ने सामान्य प्रेक्षक सिंह को मतगणना कक्षों का अवलोकन कराया और मतगणना संबंधी व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी दी गई। निरीक्षण के दौरान जिनकी ड्यूटी मतगणना कक्ष में लगी हैं, उन्हें निर्देश दिए, वे समय से पूर्व सभी कार्य पूर्ण कर लें।

14 टेबल पर सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी मतों की गिनती

सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू हाेगी, जिसके लिए 14 टेबल लगाई गई हैं। 21 राउंड में गिनती हाेने के बाद विजयी प्रत्याशी की घाेषणा की जाएगी। मैदान में भाजपा से मनोज चौधरी, कांग्रेस से राजवीरसिंह, बहुजन समाज पार्टी से राजेश नागर, इण्डिया जनशक्ति पार्टी से अजयसिंह सेंधव, शिवसेना से कमल सेंधव, निर्दलीय उमेश चौधरी, निर्दलीय नरेन्‍द्र गुप्‍ता, निर्दलीय रणछोड़, निर्दलीय विक्रमकुमार, निर्दलीय सादिक शेख व निर्दलीय सूरजसिंह के भाग्य का फैसला हाेगा।

उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय में हाेगी वाेटाें की गिनती, तीनों ओर लगाए बैरिकेड्स

उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में पहली बार हाटपिपल्या उपचुनाव की मंगलवार काे काउंटिंग हाेगी, जिसकी सुरक्षा के लिए 250 जवानाें की अतिरिक्त ड्यूटी लगाई है। सुबह से स्कूल की तरफ जाने वाला सिविल लाइन मार्ग बंद कर दिया जाएगा। उस तरफ आने-जाने वालाें काे चामुंडा कॉम्पलेक्स और वन मंडल की तरफ कर सकते हैं।

स्कूल की बाउंड्रीवाॅल छाेटी हाेने पर तीन तरफ बेरिकेड्स लगाए, जिससे की बाहरी व्यक्ति अंदर की तरफ प्रवेश नहीं कर सके। स्कूल अाबादी क्षेत्र में हाेने से पीछे की तरफ भी पुलिस बल के पाइंट बनाए हैं, जाे पूरे समय तैनात रहेंगे। हर बार मतदान के बाद काउंटिंग के लिए केंद्रीय विद्यालय काे अधिग्रहित किया जाता था, जहां पर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी काे अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती थी।

बाहरी व्यक्तियों से की जाएगी पूछताछ : ट्रैफिक टीआई सुप्रिया चाैधरी के अनुसार बल की ड्यूटी के पाइंट सिविल लाइन चाैराहा, कलेक्टाेरेट, मल्हार स्मृति मंदिर, तहसील चाैराहा, उत्कृष्ट स्कूल के दाेनाें तरफ, नाश्ता पाइंट के पाइंट पर, खेड़ापति हाेटल से पहले वाले तिराहे पर बनाए हैं। इन पाइंटों पर कड़ी सुरक्षा रहेगी, बाहरी व्यक्तियाें के आने-जाने पर पूछताछ की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें