कोरोना इफेक्ट:3 माह पूरी क्षमता से नहीं हो पाई नोटों की छपाई; 4400 मिलियन टाॅरगेट में से 2400 मिलियन ही छपे

देवास37 मिनट पहले
  • मार्च 2021 तक 4400 मिलियन नाेट प्रिंट करना है बीएनपी को, अब तक 2400 मिलियन ही छपे

लाॅकडाउन के बाद से बैंक नाेट प्रेस में नाेट छपाई उत्पादन पर असर पड़ा है। बीएनपी में काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें के सामने आने के बाद से 3 माह पूरी क्षमता से नाेट छपाई का कार्य नहीं हाे सका है।

अधिकारी-कर्मचारियाें के संक्रमित हाेने के बाद नाेट प्रेस के अन्य कर्मचारियाें की सैंपलिंग भी हुई, उस समय भी उत्पादन पर असर पड़ा था। हालांकि उत्पादन बंद नहीं हुआ। देवास नाेट प्रेस में वर्ष 20-21 में नाेट छपाई का टाॅरगेट 4400 मिलियन तय किया था। टाॅरगेट वाले माह से देश में काेराेना वायरस ने दस्तक दे दी थी। शहर के सभी उद्याेग बंद हाे गए थे, किंतु नाेट प्रेस में नाेट छपाई का कार्य चलता रहा। अब तक नाेट प्रेस में करीब 2400 मिलियन नाेट छापे जा चुके हैं।

बीएनपी जनसंपर्क अधिकारी संजय भावसार ने बताया, काेराेना का असर कम हाेने पर नाेट छपाई का कार्य पूरी क्षमता से चल रहा है। जैसे नाेटबंदी के समय नाेट छपाई का काम हुआ था, उसी तरह इस समय भी कार्य चल रहा है।

