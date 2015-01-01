पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेहरू जयंती:पं. जवाहर लाल सभी धर्म काे लेकर चले, जिससे देश मजबूत हुआ : राजानी

देवासएक घंटा पहले
देश के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में पं. जवाहरलाल नेहरू के सामने अनेक चुनौतियां थी, जिसमें सबसे बड़ी चुनौती देश के सभी धर्म और सभी जातियों के लोगों को साथ में लेकर देश को मजबूत बनाने की। पं. नेहरू ने अपनी नीतियों से सभी धर्म को एक माला में पिरोकर जो देश को मजबूती प्रदान की उसका परिणाम है, आज हम एक सशक्त राष्ट्र के रूप में विश्व के सामने खड़े हैं।

यह बात शनिवार काे पं. नेहरू की जयंती पर जवाहर चौक में स्थित विक्रमसभा भवन परिसर में लगी उनकी प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण के बाद शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मनोज राजानी ने कही। उन्हाेंने कहा आज के दिन हम सब संकल्प लें कि पं. के बताए धर्मनिरपेक्ष के मार्ग पर चलकर देश को मजबूत बनाने में अपनी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाते रहेंगे।

संचालन कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता सुधीर शर्मा ने किया। आभार पूर्व महापौर रेखा वर्मा ने माना। इस अवसर पर शौकत हुसैन, कैलाश पटेल, इम्तियाज शेख, रोहित शर्मा, राहुल पवार, राधाकिशन सोलंकी, अनिल गोस्वामी, दीपेश कानूनगो, प्रतीक शास्त्री, आदित्य दुबे, सुनील सोलंकी आदि उपस्थित थे।

