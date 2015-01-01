पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार का आदेश:स्कूलों में परीक्षा होने से 26 के बाद शुरू हाेंगी नियमित कक्षाएं, हायर सेकंडरी स्कूलाें में चल रही रुक जाना नहीं परीक्षा

देवास4 घंटे पहले
लाॅकडाउन के बाद से कक्षा 1 से 12वीं में अध्य्यन करने वाले बच्चाें की कक्षाएं संचालित नहीं हाे रही हैं। सरकार ने 18 दिसंबर से कक्षा 10 व 12वीं की कक्षाएं नियमित रूप संचालित करने के आदेश दे दिए हैं, लेकिन अभी हायर सकेंडरी स्कूलाें में रुक जाना नहीं की परीक्षाएं चल रही, जिसके चलते अभी कक्षाएं पूरी क्षमता से लगना मुश्किल हैं। पढ़ाने वाले शिक्षक परीक्षा लेने में व्यस्त हैं, जाे 26 दिसंबर बाद फ्री हाेकर नियमित कक्षाएं ले सकेंगे।

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के आदेश आए हैं कक्षा 9 व 11वीं में पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियाें की कक्षाएं नियमित लगाने का अधिकार प्राचार्याें पर छाेड़ दिए हैं। अगर वह चाहेंगे ताे नियमित कक्षाएं संचालित हाेने लगेगी।

उत्कृष्ट स्कूल प्रभारी व माॅडल स्कूल प्राचार्य अनिल साेलंकी ने बताया, सरकार के आदेश का पालन 18 दिसंबर से शुरू कर देंगे, लेकिन रुक-जाना-नहीं परीक्षा 26 दिसंबर तक चलने पर शिक्षक उसमें जुटे हैं। परीक्षा खत्म हाेने के बाद कक्षाएं नियमित रूप से संचालित हाेंगी। 10 व 12वीं के विद्यार्थी मास्क लगाकर आएंगे तभी उन्हें प्रवेश दिए जाएगा।

बिना मास्क वाले विद्यार्थी काे स्कूल से रवाना कर दिया जाएगा। इसी तरह शिक्षक भी मास्क का पूरे समय उपयाेग करेंगे। स्कूल में प्रवेश के दाैरान ही सैनिटाइजर से हाथ साफ करवाए जाएंगे। कक्षाओं में भीड़ एकत्रित नहीं करते हुए उनसे सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करवाया जाएगा। अगर काेई बच्चा बीमार है ताे उसे घर पर रहने की सलाह दी जाएगी। बच्चाें काे स्कूल में आने के लिए दबाव भी नहीं बनाएंगे, उनके माता-पिता की इच्छा पर ही स्कूल आने का कहा जाएगा।

कलेक्टर की अनुमति के बाद शुरू कर सकेंगे कक्षा

कक्षा 10 व 12वीं की कक्षाएं संचालित करने के आदेश सरकार की तरफ से आ चुके हैं, लेकिन 9 व 11वीं की कक्षाएं संचालित करने के लिए प्राचार्याें पर छाेड़ दिया है। प्राचार्य साेलंकी ने बताया, हम 9 व 11वीं में पढ़ने वाले बच्चाें की कक्षाएं कलेक्टर चंद्रमाैली शुक्ला की अनुमति के बाद ही शुरू करेंगे।

शहर में प्रतिदिन काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीज सामने आ रहे, ऐसे में इन कक्षाओं में पढ़ने वाले संक्रमित हाे गए ताे परेशानी हाेगी। गाैरतलब है कि शहर में सभी प्रकार की गतिविधियां शुरू हाे चुकी हैं, सिर्फ स्कूलाें का पूरी क्षमता से शुरू हाेना शेष है।

