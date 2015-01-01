पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छता रैंकिंग सुधारने की कवायद:संकल्प : शहर काे टाॅप 5 में ले जाएंगे, स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की तरह शहर में चल रहा सफाई अभियान

देवास3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चाैराहाें पर काले रंग की डस्टबीन रखेंगे, इसमें सेनेट्री नैपकिन, डायपर ही डाले जाएंगे

देवास की स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में बिगड़ी रैंकिंग काे सुधारने के लिए नगर निगम की टीम पूरी क्षमता के साथ जुट गई है। टीम ने इस बार स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 में शहर काे टाॅप-5 में लाने का संकल्प लिया है, जिसके तहत शहर के सभी वार्डाें में विशेष साफ-सफाई अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। निगमायुक्त विशालसिंह चाैहान ने भी सुबह-सुबह वार्ड में पहुंचकर औचक निरीक्षण भी शुरू कर दिया, जिससे की सफाई में कसावट लाई जा सके।

बावजूद इसके सफाई में पहले की तरह कसावट नहीं देखी जा रही है। मुख्य मार्गाें की सफाई की जा रही, जाे अधिकारियाें काे दिखे, काॅलाेनियाें में अंदर की तरफ सफाई व्यवस्था में ढीलपाेल चल रही है। अब निगम अधिकारियाें ने स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की तरह काम शुरू कर दिया है, जिससे आने वाले दिनाें में हर जगह साफ-सफाई नजर आएगी।

टाॅप-5 में शहर काे लाने के लिए 200 पाइंटों को चिन्हित कर बाहर से आई पेंटराें की टीम दीवाराें पर रंग-राेंगन कर आकर्षक चित्रकारी की जा रही है। उज्जैन रोड पर ब्रिज की दीवार पर गुरुवार से 7 पेंटराें की टीम आकर्षक पेंटिंग बनाने में जुट गए हैं, जाे लाेगाें काे दिखने में सुंदर लग रही है। पेंटिंग में लाेगाें काे स्वच्छता के लिए जागरूक किया जा रहा है।

ओवर ब्रिज पर दोनों तरफ लोहे के स्थाई गमले स्टैंड भी लगाए हैं, जिनमें फूलों के गमले सुंदर दिख रहे हैं। गाैरतलब है कि स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण का समय जनवरी 2021 में रहेगा, इन दिनाें में अलग-अलग टीम आकर गुप्त रूप से सर्वे कर लाैट जाएगी। इस बार भी 5 स्टार रैंकिंग के लिए अप्लाई किया जाएगा।

मुख्य चाैराहाें पर अब तीन डस्टबिन नजर आएंगे

इस बार स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण काेराेना काल में आ रहा है, इसलिए चाैराहाें, बाजार व अन्य स्थानां पर रखी जाने वाली दाे डस्टबिनाें के अलावा तीसरी काले रंग की भी नजर आएगी। हरे में गीला और नीले रंग की डस्टबिन में सूखा कचरा डाला जाता है।

अब कले रंग की डस्टबिन में काेराेना वायरस से संबंधित मास्क, ग्लाेब्स, हैंडकेप, बच्चाें के डायपर, सेनेट्री नेपकिन आदि सामग्री डाली जाएगी। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण टीम के इंजीनियर सौरभ त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की तैयारी प्रारंभ कर दी है।

आयुक्त ने सभी काे अलग-अलग जिम्मेदारी सौंप दी है। शहर को स्वच्छ और सुंदर बनाने के लिए हर प्रयास किए जाएंगे, जिसमें शहर स्वच्छ और साफ होकर नंबर 1 बने। शहर काे टाॅप-5 में लाने का संकल्प लिया है। गत वर्ष शहर में 8 स्थानाें पर बनाए सार्वजनिक शौचालय खराब हो गए थे, उन्हे सही कर नया रूप दिया जा रहा है।

गुरुवार काे शहर के बिलावली में वर्ल्ड टाॅयलेट-डे नया शाैचालय तैयार कर उसे शुरू कर दिया है। सर्वोदय नगर स्थित बस्ती और नागदा में सामूहिक शौचालय बनना शुरू हाे गया है। शहर की 2 काॅलाेनी गायत्री विहार और भगवती विहार काे जीरो वेस्ट काॅलोनी बनाया जा रहा है। काॅलोनियों से निकलने वाले कचरे का निष्पादन यहीं पर हाे रहा है। मीठा तालाब के पास वेस्ट पेपर को रीसाइकिल करने संयत्र तैयार किया जा रहा है।

ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड में प्रतिदिन बन रही 15-20 टन खाद : शंकरगढ़ पहाड़ी स्थित नगर निगम के ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड में शहर से निकलने वाले कचरे से प्रतिदिन 15 से 20 टन जैविक खाद तैयार किया जा रहा है। इस खाद के बैग तैयार कर उन्हें बेचा भी जा रहा, वहीं बगीचाें में भी उपयाेग किया जा रहा है।

प्लानिंग के तहत शहर में शुरू कर दिया कार्य

शहर काे साफ-स्वच्छ करने के लिए प्लानिंग के तहत काम शुरू कर दिया है। नंबर-1 पर लाने के लिए सभी प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। इस काेराेना काल में सफाई मित्राें की सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से भी सामग्री उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है, जिससे काेई भी संक्रमित न हाे।

-विशालसिंह चौहान नगर निगम आयुक्त देवास

पिछले 4 साल की रैंकिंग

वर्ष रैकिंग
2017 56
2018 64
2019 10
2020 29

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें