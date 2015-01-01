पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू:दूसरी लहर शुरू, 46 दिन बाद कोरोना से 24वीं माैत, बैंक के 25 में से 17 कर्मचारी हुए संक्रमित

देवास2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 46 दिन बाद कोरोना से 24वीं माैत, बैंक के 25 में से 17 कर्मचारी हुए संक्रमित

काेराेना संक्रमण ने एक बार फिर से रफ्तार पकड़ ली है, चपेट में आने से तेजी से लाेग पाॅजिटिव भी हाेने लगे हैं। जिले में काेराेना से 23वीं माैत 4 अक्टूबर काे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के रिकाॅर्ड में दर्ज हुई थी, उसके 46 दिन बाद शुक्रवार काे 24वीं माैत ग्राम राेजड़ी के 65 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की हुई है। उन्हें शुक्रवार काे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती किया था जहां 2 घंटे में ही बुजुर्ग ने दम ताेड़ दिया उनकी रिपाेर्ट कोरोना पाॅजिटिव आई है।

सीएमएचओ डाॅ. एमपी शर्मा ने बताया बीमारी अभी खत्म नहीं हुई है, इसलिए मेेरी लाेगाें से अपील है कि बिना मास्क लगाए घर से नहीं निकलें। शुक्रवार काे पाॅजिटिव मरीज की मृत्यु हाे चुकी है। परिजने बुजुर्ग का पहले प्राइवेट अस्पताल ले गए थे, ठीक नहीं हाेने पर जिला अस्पताल लाए।

पीड़ित काे खांसी चल रही थी और सांस लेने में दिक्कत थी। शुक्रवार काे एबी राेड स्थित एक्सिस बैंक के 25 कर्मचारियाें ने सुबह जिला अस्पताल में आकर सैंपल दिए थे। इनमें से कुछ लाेगाें में काेराेना के लक्षण दिख रहे थे और जांच रिपाेर्ट में 16 कर्मचारी और एक बैंक मैनेजर की रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई। एक साथ बड़ी संख्या में कर्मचारियाें के संक्रमित हाेने पर बैंक कुछ दिनाें के लिए शुक्रवार से ही बंद कर दी गई है।

बैंक काे भेजेंगे नाेटिस, कर्मचारियों की पूरी जानकारी मांगी गई

सीएमएचओ के अनुसार सैंपल देने आए कर्मचारियाें ने बताया कि वे छुट्टियाें में टूर पर बाहर गए थे, वहां से आने के बाद सभी ने सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से अस्पताल में आकर सैंपल दिए हैं। सीएमएचओ की तरफ से बैंक काे नाेटिस भी भेजा जा रहा है, जिसमें कहां गए थे और किन-किन लाेगाें से मुलाकात की थी, उसकी पूरी जानकारी मांगी गई है। इंदाैर में उपचार के दाैरान महिला की माैत की अधिकृत जानकारी हमारे पास नहीं आई, आने पर जाेड़ा जाएगा।

इंदाैर में उपचार के दाैरान महिला ने ताेड़ा दम

शहर की ग्रीन वैली काॅलाेनी में रहने वाली 70 साल की महिला काे सांस लेने में तकलीफ हाेने पर परिजन उपचार के लिए 16 नवंबर काे इंदाैर के निजी अस्पताल में ले गए थे। भर्ती करने के तीन घंटे बाद ही महिला ने दम ताेड़ दिया, जिनका काेराेना प्राेटाेकाॅल के तहत इंदाैर में ही अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया।

महिला के छाेटे पुत्र ने बताया मां की स्थिति ज्यादा खराब हाेने पर हमने उन्हें इंदाैर में भर्ती करवाया, जिनकी रिपाेर्ट काेराेना पाॅजिटिव आई थी और उपचार के दाैरान निधन हाे गया। मां के पाॅजिटिव आने पर घर में अन्य सदस्याें के सैंपल लिए ताे 74 साल के पिता, 45 साल के बड़े भैया और उनकी 19 साल की लड़की भी संक्रमित हाे चुकी है।

तीनाें का घर पर ही उपचार चल रहा और दाेनाें समय जिला अस्पताल की टीम आकर उपचार कर रही है। शुक्रवार काे जारी हुए बुलेटिन में जिले में 10 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं, जिसमें 8 शहर के और 2 ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के शामिल हैं।

4 अक्टूबर काे जिले में संक्रमित मरीजाें की स्थिति

  • जिले के 506 लाेगाें के लिए सैंपल
  • इनमें से 468 निगेटिव
  • कुल पाॅजिटिव संख्या 38
  • कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मृत्‍यु संख्या- 1
  • 4 अक्टूबर तक कुल सैंपल रिपोर्ट संख्या 42361
  • 4 काे निगेटिव संख्या कुल 40557
  • 4 काे कुल पाॅजिटिव 1566 थे
  • 4 काे कोरोना मुक्त हुए संख्या 1186
  • एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 357
  • मरीज की मृत्यु संख्या 23
  • रिकवरी रेट 75.73 प्रतिशत
  • मृत्युदर 1.47 प्रतिशत

20 नवंबर काे जिले में संक्रमित मरीजाें की स्थिति

जिले के 524 लाेगाें के लिए सैंपल निगेटिव संख्या 514 पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या 10 अब तक लैब से प्राप्त कुल सैंपल रिपोर्ट 61986 अब तक प्राप्‍त सैम्पल रिपोर्ट में निगेटिव 59017 अब तक कुल पाॅजिटिव मरीज 2079 अभी तक पॉजिटिव मरीज उपचार के बाद 2017 सही हुए जिले में एक्‍टिव मरीजों की संख्या 39 बुलेटिन में पॉजिटिव मृत्‍यु संख्या 23 है, जिसमें शनिवार काे 1 जुड़कर 24 हाे जाएगी। रिकवरी रेट 97.02 प्रतिशत जिले में मृत्युदर दर 1.11 प्रतिशत

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें