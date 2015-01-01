पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आवेदन:शिप्रा नदी काे मृत्युदायिनी की संज्ञा दी जा रही : अभाविप

देवासएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शिप्रा नदी में आए दिन हो रही आत्महत्या को रोकने के लिए ब्रिज के आसपास जालियां लगाने की मांग को लेकर साेमवार काे अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के प्रकल्प एसएफडी ने कलेक्टाेरेट में नारेबाजी कर आवेदन दिया है।

नगर एसएफडी प्रमुख मयूर ठाकुर ने बताया शिप्रा नदी में पूर्व में भी कई आत्महत्याएं हो चुकी हैं, जिसमें युवाओं की संख्या अधिक है। रविवार काे भी एक युवक और युवती ने नदी में छलांग लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। शिप्रा नदी में बढ़ती आत्महत्याएं इसे मोक्षदायिनी शिप्रा के नाम के बजाय मृत्यु दायिनी शिप्रा की संज्ञा दे रही है।

अभाविप अपने प्रकल्प एसएफडी के माध्यम से मांग करती है कि नदी के ऊपर बने ब्रिज क्षेत्र के दोनों ओर जालियों की फेंसिंग कर दें, जिससे आत्महत्याओं पर राेक लगाई जा सकेगी। नदी ब्रिज क्षेत्र में एक कंट्रोल रूम बनाकर अधिकारी-कर्मचारियाें की ड्यूटी लगाई जाए। नदी के घाट क्षेत्र में गंदगी की भरमार भी हाे रही है, जिससे नदी में जलीय जीवों की मृत्यु हो रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें