अनदेखी:कांटाफाेड़ के मुख्य मार्ग पर दुकानदाराें ने अतिक्रमण कर रखा, आए दिन लग रहा जाम

कांटाफोड़4 घंटे पहले
  • चंद्रकेशर नदी से बस स्टैंड तक दाे किमी मार्ग पर जाम की समस्या, अफसर-जनप्रतिनिधि नहीं दे रहे ध्यान

नगर में चंद्रकेशर नदी से लेकर बस स्टैंड तक के करीब दाे किलाेमीटर मार्ग पर आए दिन जाम लगता है। इसका मुख्य कारण मार्ग के दाेनाें ओर दुकानदाराें द्वारा अतिक्रमण करना है।

15 फीट से ज्यादा चाैड़ा यह मार्ग दुकानाें का सामान रखा हाेने और लाेगाें द्वारा वाहन खड़े कर देने से मात्र 5 फीट चाैड़ा रह जाता है। इसी कारण दिनभर में करीब आठ से दस बार जाम लगता है। इसके बावजूद जिम्मेदार अधिकारी और क्षेत्रीय जनप्रतिनिधि लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। नतीजा आमजन आए दिन जाम की समस्या से जूझते रहते हैं।

यह मार्ग अति व्यस्ततम मार्गाें में से एक है। इस मार्ग से प्रतिदिन बड़वाह, पुंजापुरा, ओंकारेश्वर, इंदौर, बागली, चापड़ा के साथ ही ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में चलने वाली यात्री बसें भी गुजरती हैं। साथ ही इसी मार्ग से प्रतिदिन नर्मदा परिक्रमा करने वाले यात्रियाें के दर्जनों वाहन गुजरते हैं।

पैदल चलने वाले भी होते हैं परेशान : नगर से निकलते समय कई बार विवाद की स्थिति भी बन
जाती है। जाम के दाैरान पैदल गुजरने वाले लाेग भी परेशान हाेते हैं। इतना ही नहीं इसी मार्ग पर स्कूल व अस्पताल भी है। स्कूल में आने वाले बच्चे भी जाम की समस्या से जूझते रहते हैं। इसके बावजूद क्षेत्रीय जनप्रतिनिधि व जिम्मेदार अधिकारी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं।

नगर परिषद को मामला रजिस्टर्ड करने का लिखेंगे

मामले में जब तहसीलदार प्रियंका चाैरसिया से बात की गई ताे उन्हाेंने कहा कि आपके माध्यम से मामला संज्ञान में आया है। इस संबंध में नगर परिषद को मामला रजिस्टर्ड करने को लिखा जाएगा। इधर जब नगर परिषद के सतीश घावरी से बात की ताे उन्हाेंने बताया कि पुलिस प्रशासन को साथ में लेकर शीघ्र ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ताकि बार-बार जाम लगने की इस परेशानी से लाेगाें काे छुटकारा मिल जाए।

