31 लाख की लागत से बनेगा द्वार:भाेपाल चाैराहे पर धाेलपुरी पत्थर से बनेगा श्रीकृष्ण द्वार, शिखर पर हाेगा सुदर्शन चक्र

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • खंभों पर किया जाएगा कृष्ण लीलाओं का सम्पूर्ण चित्रण, वर्क ऑर्डर जारी

भाेपाल चाैराहे पर 31 लाख रुपए की लागत से श्रीकृष्ण द्वार बनेगा। इस हेतु वर्क ऑर्डर जारी हाे गया है। इंदाैर की एक कंपनी द्वारा इसे छह माह में तैयार किया गया। द्वार के निर्माण में धाेलपुरी पत्थर का उपयाेग किया जाएगा। द्वार के शिखर पर सुदर्शन चक्र रहेगा और शेष हिस्से में श्रीकृष्ण की लीलाओं और श्रीमद् भागवत के उपदेशाें का चित्रण किया जाएगा। इसके लिए आज भूूूमिपूजन हाेगा।

नगर निगम द्वार शहर के साैंदर्यीकरण के तहत जब सुभाष शर्मा महापाैर थे, उस समय के पार्षद राजेश यादव के प्रस्ताव पर इस पर सहमति बनी थी। तय हुआ था शहर के साैंदर्यीकरण के तहत मां चामुंडा टेेकरी के पास भाेपाल चाैराहे पर श्रीकृष्ण द्वार बनाया जाएगा, जिसकी लागत लगभग 31 लाख रुपए रहेगी। यही सिलसिला आगे बढ़ा और अब इसे मूर्त रूप दिया जा रहा है।

राजेश यादव ने बताया कि भाेपाल चाैराहा इस लिए चुना गया है क्याेंकि यह शहर का ऐसा हिस्सा है, जहां पास में ही काॅलेज हाेने के कारण युवाओं की आवाजाही लगी रहती है, वहीं मां चामुंडा टेकरी पर श्रद्धालुओं का आना जाना भी हाेता है, इसके अलावा इस हिस्से से बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीणाें का भी आना जाना है, साथ ही इस हिस्से में यादव समाज की बहुलता भी ज्यादा है और चूंकि श्रीकृष्ण सभी का आराध्य हैं। ऐसे में यह जगह श्रीकृष्ण के उपदेशाें काे जन जन तक पहुंचाने के लिए उपयुक्त है। यही ध्यान में रखते हुए यहां श्रीकृष्ण द्वार तैयार किया जा रहा है।

संभवत: मप्र का यह पहला इतना बड़ा श्रीकृष्ण द्वार

राजेश यादव के मुताबिक भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के नाम संभवत: यह इतना बड़ा पहला ही द्वार हाेगा, जिसकी चाैडा़ई लगभग 26 और ऊंचाई 22 फीट रहेेगी। हालांकि , उज्जैन में बड़े बड़े द्वार हैं, किंतु भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के नाम से इतने बड़े द्वार मप्र में कहीं नहीं हैं।

अब शहर में हाेंगे पांच द्वार

शहर का यह अब पांचवां द्वार हाेगा, अभी प्रमुख द्वाराें में लालगेट, सयाजी द्वार, नाहर दरवाजा है। इसके अलावा करीब दाे साल पहले मां चामुंडा टेकरी के पास पंडित कुमार गंधर्व नाम से एक भव्य द्वार बनाया गया था। सुभाष शर्मा ने बताया श्रीकृष्ण द्वार के निर्माण हेतु गुरुवार काे भूमिपूजन रखा गया है। इसमें विधायक गायत्री राजे पवार बताैर अतिथि उपस्थित रहेंगी।

शर्मा के मुताबिक द्वार की भव्य्ता का लेकर विधिवत प्लानिंग की गयी है। इसके शिखर पर सुदर्शन चक्र बनाया जाएगा। शेष खम्बाें पर श्रीकृष्ण की लीलाओं का चित्रण उकेरा जाएगा। इसके अलावा श्रीमद भागवत के विशेष श्लाेक और उपदेशाें का भी उल्लेख रहेगा।

