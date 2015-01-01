पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:शंकरगढ़ की पहाड़ी पर खेल, चित्रकला व गूंजेंगे लोकगीत

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • 6 दिसंबर को शहरवासियाें का रुख पहाड़ी की तरफ करने की कवायद
  • कलाकारों ने रविवार को किया जगह का चयन

दिसंबर काे विभिन्न प्रतियाेगिताएं नगर निगम आयुक्त विशालसिंह चाैहान के निर्देश पर आयाेजित की जाना है। पहाड़ी समतल हाेकर 10 एकड़ भूमि पर फैली है, जहां अलग-अलग स्थानाें का चयन कर कबड्डी, वाॅलीबाल, रस्सा-कस्सी सिंगिग, चित्रकला, संगीतकला और लाेकगीत में कलाकार सुबह-सुबह प्रस्तुतियां देंगे।

खेल शिक्षक, अशासकीय शिक्षण संस्था के संचालक, गीतकार और संगीत कला से जुड़े कलाकाराें ने रविवार काे पहाड़ी पर पहुंच समतल क्षेत्र देखा ताे खुशी से झूम उठे। गीतकार देवेंद्र पंडित बड़े क्षेत्र काे देख गाना गया, ये वादियां ये फिजाएं बुला रही है तुम्हें, नीले गगन के तले माटी का प्यार पले। यह सुनकर साथ में गए साथी भी गाना गाने लगे।

6 दिसंबर काे हाेने वाले कार्यक्रम में ज्यादा से ज्यादा शहरवासियाें काे पहाड़ी पर ले जाने की कवायद है, जिससे की आने वाले दिनाें में बड़ी संख्या में लाेग पहुंचे। पहाड़ी पर सुबह इंजीनियर साैरभ त्रिपाठी, आरएस केलकर एवं कुछ देर के लिए आयुक्त विशालसिंह चाैहान भी आए और चले गए।

पहाड़ी पर जाने का रास्ता और ऊपर मैदान बना

कलेक्टर चंद्रमाैली शुक्ला ने ज्वाइन करने के बाद पहाड़ी का निरीक्षण कर इसे पर्यटन और साैंदर्यीकरण की दृष्टि से विकसित करने की प्लानिंग की थी, उस पर तेजी से काम भी चल रहा है। बारिश के दिनाें में जाे पाैधे लगाए थे, उनमें ग्राेथ भी आ रही, वहीं ऊपर चढ़ने का रास्ता भी सही कर दिया है।

रविवार काे स्थान का चयन करने के लिए पहुंचे खेल शिक्षक, कलाकार सहित अन्य बस में बैठकर टाॅप पर पहुंचे थे। पहाड़ी पर इतना बड़ा मैदान है कि इस पर साइकिलिंग, बाइकर्स, मैराथन दाैड़ वाले भी प्रतियाेगिता आयाेजित करेंगे।

