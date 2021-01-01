पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:अचानक सामने से आया ट्रेलर, रेत से भरा डंपर संकरी पुलिया पर लटका, टला हादसा, 2 घंटे जाम रहा हाइवे

चापड़ा4 घंटे पहले
इंदौर-बैतूल राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग स्थित माेखापिपल्या में कालीसिंध नदी पर बनी संकरी पुलिया पार करते समय अचानक सामने से ट्रेलर आने के कारण बालू रेत से भरा डंपर पुलिया पर लटक गया। गनीमत रही डंपर नदी में नहीं गिरा। डंपर का एक पहिया पुलिया से नीचे उतर गया था। देखते ही देखते जाम लग गया। दाेपहर 2 बजे लगा जाम एक साइड से शाम करीब 4 बजे खुला। इसके बाद भी वाहन गुत्थमगुत्था हाेते रहे।

ग्रामीणाें के अनुसार मंगलवार दाेपहर 2 बजे इंदौर से बैतूल की ओर जा रहे एक ट्रेलर एवं नेमावर की ओर से इंदौर बालू रेत भरकर जा रहे डंपर के ड्राइवरों की गलती के कारण दोनों ही जल्दबाजी के कारण पुलिया के बीचोबीच पहुंच गए। वाहन निकालने लगे ताे संकरी पुलिया होने के कारण डंपर का अगला पहिया नदी की पुलिया के नीचे उतर गया। इसके चलते दोनों वाहन फंस गए और देखते ही देखते दोनों और सैकड़ों वाहन खड़े हो गए। लंबा जाम लग गया।

खबर लगते ही चापड़ा चौकी प्रभारी जेपी अनुरागी व बागली थाना प्रभारी जयराम चौहान मौके पर पहुंचे। ट्रेलर को जैसे-तैसे निकलवाया, लेकिन डंपर के फंसे होने के कारण जाम नहीं खुल पाया। डंपर के टायर फटने से डंपर आगे- पीछे नहीं हो रहा था। पुलिस ने जेसीबी की मदद से डंपर को हटाने की कोशिश की। पुलिस ने जैसे-तैसे एक ओर से रोड चालू करवाया।

खबर लिखे जाने तक पुलिस डंपर काे हटाने के लिए क्रेन का रास्ता देखती रही। एक ओर से वाहन निकालते तो दूसरी ओर से बंद करना पड़ रहा था। इसके चलते लगातार ट्रैफिक जाम हो रहा था। छोटे वाहन को छोड़कर सभी वाहन जाम में फंसे रहे।

तीन दिन पहले नदी में गिर गया था ट्रक : 3 दिन पहले ही उक्त पुलिया से एक रेती से भरा ट्रक नदी में गिर गया था। आग लगने के कारण ट्रक के चालक व परिचालक गंभीर रूप से जल गए थे।

