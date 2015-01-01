पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Mp
  Indore
  Dewas
  • Indore
  • Dewas
  • Sweet Pond's Sails Damaged, Gutter Water Being Found In Mandook Pushkar, Dirt Being Dumped In Balgarh Pond, They Need To Be Groomed

प्राचीन तालाबाें की अनदेखी:मीठा तालाब की पाल क्षतिग्रस्त, मंडूक पुष्कर में मिल रहा गटर का पानी, बालगढ़ तालाब में डाली जा रही गंदगी, इन्हें संवारने की जरूरत

देवास2 दिन पहले
देख-रेख के अभाव में शहर के 4 प्रमुख तालाब जीर्णशीर्ण अवस्था में पहुंच गए हैं। अगर समय रहते इन्हे संभाला नहीं गया ताने यह तालाब धीरे-धीरे खत्म हा़े जाएंगे। इन्हें संवारने से शहर को वाटरलेबल भी बढ़िया रहेगा। सबसे बुरी हालत शहर के बीचोंबीच मंडूक पुष्कर तालाब की है, जिसे पूर्व कलेक्टर ने संवारा था और चाराें तरफ पाैधाराेपण भी किया था, अब इस तालाब में शहर का गंदा पानी मिल रहा है। इसी तरह शहर से सटे अन्य तालाबाें की हालत भी खराब हा़े रही है। मामले में निगमायुक्त विशालसिंह ने कहा हमने मीठा तालाब का सौंदर्यीकरण शुरू कर दिया है। इसके बाद अन्य तालाबों के लिए प्लानिंग करेंगे।

मीठा तालाब : राज परिवार ने करवाया था निर्माण

राजोदा रोड स्थित मीठा तालाब राज परिवार ने शुद्ध जल के लिए निर्माण करवाया था, जिसमें बारिश के समय में पहाड़ियों का पानी भरता था। तालाब में सालभर पानी भरा रहता था, जो लोगों के काम आता था। अब पहाड़ियों का पानी आना बंद हो गया और शहर के एक नाले का गंदा पानी भोपाल रोड पुलिया के नीचे से आकर तालाब में मिल रहा, जिससे पानी खराब हो रहा है। साथ ही लोग तालाब में गंदगी फेंकते हैं, इसकी पाल क्षतिग्रस्त हो रही है।

मंडूक पुष्कर : पानी से बदबू आ रही, फेंसिंग टूटी

शहर के बीचोंबीच बहुत ही सुन्दर तालाब जिसको तत्कालीन कलेक्टर एमके अग्रवाल ने सुंदरता की दृष्टि से विकसित किया था। कुछ साल तक शहर की शोभा बढ़ाता रहा, किंतु अब उसमें भी दो जगह से गटर का पानी मिल रहा, जिससे पानी गंदा होकर बदबू मार रहा है। साथ ही लोगों ने गंदगी फेंकना चालू कर दिया है। कुछ जगह से तार फेंसिंग भी टूटने लगी हैं। अंदर लगे पेड़-पौधे नष्ट होने लगे और किनारे बड़ी-बड़ी झाड़ियां हो गई।

बालगढ़ तालाब : पाल टूटी, लोग फेंक रहे कचरा

बालगढ़ में स्थित तालाब भी वर्तमान में जर्जर हो गया है। पाल जगह-जगह से टूट गई, लोगों के द्वारा पूजन सामग्री सहित अन्य सामग्री फेंक उसे गंदा कर दिया है। बालगढ़ के भगवानसिंह पटेल ने बताया तालाब को बचपन से देख रहा हूं, पहले अच्छा था, अब पाल टूट गई है, जिसमें अब तक तीन लाेगाें की मौत भी हा़े चुकी है। तालाब की पाल अच्छी कर सुरक्षित कर देना चाहिए। पेड़-पौधे लगाने से अच्छा वातावरण मिलेगा।

कालूखेड़ी तालाब : आसपास अतिक्रमण हो रहा

कालूखेड़ी में स्थित तालाब में गणेशोत्सव के बाद गणेशजी और नवदुगोत्सव के बाद माता प्रतिमाओं का हर साल विसर्जन किया जाता है। इसके बाद प्रशासन द्वारा साल भर इस तालाब की ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया जाता है। आसपास रहने वाले लाेग तालाब के चारों तरफ गंदगी कर रहे हैं। लोगों ने तालाब के आसपास अतिक्रमण करना भी शुरू कर दिया है। जाे आने वाले समय में नगर निगम के लिए सिरदर्द बनेगा।

