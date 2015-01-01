पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बातचीत से बनेगी बात:मुंबई से आए प्रतिनिधियाें ने कहा- किसी भी व्यक्ति को नुकसान न हो, जिसका जो पैसा बन रहा मिल जाए

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बंद पड़ी एस कुमार नेशनवाइड कंपनी के गेट के सामने बुधवार काे श्रमिक एवं कर्मचारी इक्विलैटरल का इंतजार करते रहे। वह हटाए गए श्रमिक एवं कर्मचारियों से मुंबई से बात करने आ रहे थे, पर कंपनी की तरफ से प्रतिनिधि के रूप में रमेश डोशी एवं इक्विलैटरल ओपी अग्रवाल के प्रतिनिधि के रूप में अमेय घाघ पहुंचे, जहां पर सुरक्षा गार्डों को अपना परिचय देते हुए गेट खुलवाया।

पहले दोनों ने निरीक्षण कर अंदर मशीनें खोल रहे श्रमिकों के अधिकारियों से बात कर पूरी जानकारी ली। इसके बाद बाहर बैठे श्रमिकों के प्रतिनिधियों और मजदूर संघ इंटक अध्यक्ष देवास के उमेश प्रताप सिंह गौड से बात कर हटाए गए। सभी श्रमिकों की विस्तार से जानकारी ली और अपने आने का उद्देश्य बताया की।

हम दोनों कंपनी की ओर से बात करने आए हैं। मशीनों को बेचकर ही श्रमिकों के पैसों का भुगतान होना संभव है। बातचीत से ही हल निकलेगा। कंपनी मालिक और इक्विलैटरल का भी यही मत है की किसी भी व्यक्ति को नुकसान न हो, जिसका जो पैसा बन रहा है मिल जाए इसलिए हम लोग आए हैं।

यह है मामला

पूर्व कर्मचारी राकेश गुप्ता ने बताया फैक्ट्री के अंदर 7 विभाग थे, जिसमें 300 से ऊपर श्रमिक कर्मचारी काम करते थे। 2014 से फैक्ट्री बंद हो गई तब से आज तक हम सभी रोटी रोजी के लिए परेशान तो हो रहे हैं और किसी का पैसा नही आया, अब कंपनी द्वारा मशीनें खोलने का कार्य चल रहा है। हम लोगों का कहना है हमारी मेहनत का पैसा दे दो।

इंटक अध्यक्ष उमेश गौड ने बताया आज राकेश डोशी और अमेय घाघ दो प्रतिनिधि मुंबई से आए हैं। सभी हटाए गए श्रमिकों की समस्या सुलझाने का तय हुआ है। सभी कर्मचारियों के आवश्यक कागज एकत्रित किए जा रहे हैं। मशीनें बिकेगी जो पैसा आएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें