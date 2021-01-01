पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:घर के सामने खेल रही बच्ची काे कुचलते हुए घर में घुसा डंपर, ग्रामीणाें ने 2 घंटे किया चक्काजाम

कन्नाैद2 घंटे पहले
मकान में घुसा डंपर। - Dainik Bhaskar
मकान में घुसा डंपर।
  • इंदाैर-बैतूल नेशनल हाइवे पर ननासा के खयड़ीपुरा में हुई दुर्घटना, आश्वासन के बाद हटे ग्रामीण

इंदौर-बैतूल नेशनल हाइवे स्थित गांव ननासा के खयड़ीपुरा में शुक्रवार दोपहर करीब 1.45 बजे घर के सामने खेल रही 5 वर्षीय बच्ची को तेजगति से जा रहा डंपर कुचलते हुए घर में घुस गया। इससे घर से क्षतिग्रस्त हाे गया।

गनीमत रही घटना के समय घर में काेई नहीं था। हादसे में बच्ची की माैके पर ही मौत हो गई। इधर नाराज ग्रामीणों ने नेशनल हाइवे पर तत्काल गति अवरोधक बनाने की मांग को लेकर करीब 2 घंटे तक चक्काजाम किया। एसडीओपी ब्रजेशसिंह कुशवाह, टीआई महेंद्रसिंह परमार, तहसीलदार नागेश्वर पानिक ने ग्रामीणों को समझाने के काफी प्रयास किए, लेकिन ग्रामीण अपनी मांग पर अड़े रहे। सूचना मिलते ही एसडीएम नरेंद्रसिंह धुर्वे भी मौके पर पहुंचे और गति अवरोधक बनाने का आश्वासन दिया। तब जाकर ग्रामीणों ने चक्काजाम खत्म किया। इस दौरान मार्ग के दोनों अाेर वाहनों की करीब तीन-तीन किलोमीटर लंबी कतारें लग गई थीं। हालांकि ग्रामीणों ने बड़े वाहनों को रोकने के साथ ही कार व बाइक सवार लोगों को आवागमन की छूट दे रखी थी।

कन्नाैद से खातेगांव जा रहा था डंपर
डंपर क्रमांक एमपी-09, एचजे-6498 कन्नौद की अाेर से खातेगांव की अाेर जा रहा था। तभी ननासा के खयड़ीपुरा में मकान के सामने खेल रही पांच वर्षीय बालिका किरण पिता मेहताब लुहार को कुचलते हुए मकान में घुस गया। हादसे में बालिका की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई और मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। ग्रामीणों ने मार्ग पर गति अवरोधक बनाने की मांग को लेकर दोपहर करीब 2 से शाम 4 बजे तक चक्काजाम किया। पुलिस ने बालिका के शव का शासकीय अस्पताल कन्नौद में पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सौंपा। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर जांच शुरू की। पुलिस ने डंपर चालक काे अभिरक्षा में लिया है।

