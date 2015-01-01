पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड अपडेट:काेराेना के एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा 25 मरीज, अब तक कुल पाॅजिटिव 2128

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • ठंडा माैसम हाेते ही मरीजाें की बढ़ने लगी संख्या, बच्चे-बुजुर्ग बाहर नहीं निकलें

ठंड का असर बढ़ते ही शहर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें में अचानक काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या में बढ़ाेतरी हाेने लगी है। कलेक्टर चंद्रमाैली शुक्ला ने शनिवार रात में प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश जारी किए थे और दूसरे दिन रविवार काे एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा 25 नए पाॅजिटिव मरीज सामने आए हैं। इनमें से शहर के 16 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के 9 नए मरीज संक्रमित हुए हैं।

मरीजाें तक स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम पहुंची और जिनकी हालत खराब थी, उन्हें अस्पताल में और कम लक्षण वालाें काे हाेम आइसाेलेट किया गया है। शहर में सामने आए 16 नए संक्रमिताें में से दाे बैंक नाेट प्रेस काॅलाेनी के हैं। वहीं शहर की अलग-अलग काॅलाेनियाें के मरीजाें के घर तक रैपिड रिस्पांस टीम पहुंची और मरीजाें काे घर में ही रहने की हिदायत दी गई।

रविवार काे एक्टिव मरीजाें की संख्या में भी बढ़ाेतरी हाेकर 82 पहुंच चुकी है। जिस गति से मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ रही है, उससे लगता है कि आने वाले दिनाें में अस्पताल में बेड कम पड़ने लगेंगे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग टीम सक्रिय हाेकर सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार के मरीजाें का फिवर क्लीनिक पर आते ही काेराेना वायरस का टेस्ट करवा रही है।

ज्यादा से ज्यादा लाेगाें के टेस्ट कर संक्रमित मरीजाें काे अस्पताल या घर में रखा जाए, जिससे संक्रमण फैले नहीं। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. एमपी शर्मा ने कहा, ठंड का असर बढ़ने पर 10 साल के बच्चे और बुजुर्ग बाहर नहीं निकले, खासकर सुबह-सुबह और रात में, क्याेंकि वायरस सबसे पहले इन पर ही अटेक करता है। मास्क का उपयाेग करें और भीड़-भाड़ वाले क्षेत्र में जाने से बचें।

कुल पॉजिटिव : 2128

ठीक हो गए 2022 कुल मौत 24 नए पॉजिटिव 25 एक्टिव केस 82 कुल सैंपल 63293 निगेटिव 60275 रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग 664 प्रवासी 00

