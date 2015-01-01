पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य:इंदाैर में फिर बढ़ रहा काेराेना का असर, देवास स्वास्थ्य विभाग अबतक बेखबर

देवास3 घंटे पहले
  • सीएमएचओ बोले- ठंड में सर्दी-खांसी के बढ़ेंगे मरीज, फीवर क्लिनिक पर दिखाएं

देवास से मात्र 35 किमी दूर इंदाैर में पिछले पांच दिनाें से अचानक काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या में बढ़ाेतरी हाेने लगी है, जिसका असर शहर में भी आने वाले दिनाें में देखने काे मिलेगा।

गुरुवार काे एक दिन में इंदाैर में 255 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं, इसी तरह से गति बढ़ती गई ताे आने वाले दिनाें में शहर भी चपेट में आ जाएगा, क्याेंकि बसाें के संचालक के साथ ही सभी प्रकार की आर्थिक गतिविधियों के लिए शहर इंदाैर पर निर्भर है। जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पास के शहर में बढ़ रही मरीजाें की संख्या के बाद भी काेई तैयारी नहीं की है। बेखबर हाेकर पहले की तरह कार्य किया जा रहा है।

जिले में प्रतिदिन 5 से लेकर 10 नए पाॅजिटिव मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा कुछ ग्रामाें में ऐसे भी मरीज हैं, जाे अस्पताल तक नहीं जाते हुए घराें में ही उपचार करवा रहे हैं। इस मामले में सीएमएचओ डाॅ. एमपी शर्मा ने बताया आने वाले महीनाें में खासी ठंड गिरेगी और इसकी वजह से लाेगाें काे सर्दी, जुकाम और खांसी की समस्या हाेगी।

लाेग घर में उपचार करने के बजाय अस्पताल में दिखाएं या स्वास्थ्य विभाग के चल रहे फीवर क्लिनिकाें पर आकर इलाज करवाएं। देखने में आ रहा है कि जिले में मरीजाें की संख्या कम हाेने पर लाेगाें ने लापरवाही शुरू कर दी है। बिना मास्क के लाेग निकल रहे हैं, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन भी नहीं किया जा रहा है। कार्यक्रमाें में भीड़ के साथ एकत्रित हाे रहे हैं।

लाेगाें में दूसरी लहर की चिंता

जिस तरह से दिल्ली और महाराष्ट्र में ठंड के शुरुआती दिनाें में पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या में इजाफा हाेने लगा है, वह काेराेना की दूसरी लहर बताई जा रही है। अगर दूसरी लहर जिले में भी आ गई ताे लाेगाें के लिए परेशानी का सबब बनेगी। दूसरी लहर के आने से पहले स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने किसी प्रकार की तैयारी नहीं की है।

काेराेना अपडेट

  • पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या गुरुवार काे सामने आई 9
  • निगेटिव संख्या 468
  • आज तक लिए सैंपलाें में 61462 की आई रिपाेर्ट
  • रिपोर्ट में निगेटिव मरीजाें की संख्या 58503
  • अब तक कुल पाॅजिटिव 2069
  • पाॅजिटिव हाेने के बाद काेराेना को 2012 लाेगाें ने हराया
  • जिले में एक्टिव मरीज 34
  • अब तक 23 की हाे चुकी माैत
  • कोविड-19 रिकवरी रेट 97.25
  • मृत्युदर 1.11 फीसदी
