लीड बढ़ी:पिछला चुनाव पूर्व मंत्री जोशी से 13519 वाेट से जीते थे, इस बार 13895 मनाेज चाैधरी काे मिले, इस बार 376 वाेट ज्यादा मिले हैं

देवास2 घंटे पहले
हाटपिपल्या विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रत्याशी मनाेज चाैधरी मंगलवार काे विधानसभा का दूसरी बार चुनाव जीते। उन्हाेंने 84,405 मत हासिल कर कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी राजवीर सिंह बघेल काे 13904 मताें से हराया। बघेल काे 70501 मत मिले। चाैधरी दूसरी बार चुनाव जीते हैं, पिछले चुनाव में उन्हें 83, 337 वाेट मिले थे। हाटपिपल्या विधानसभा क्षेत्र के इस उपचुनाव में कुल 11 प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे। इनमें से 9 प्रत्याशियाें की जमानत जब्त हुई।

मतगणना के दाैरान भाजपा के चाैधरी और कांग्रेस राजवीर सिंह बघेल अपने समर्थकाें के साथ मतगणना स्थल पर माैजूद रहे। बता दें कि इस उपचुनाव में भाजपा से मनाेज चाैधरी और कांग्रेस से राजवीर सिंह बघेल के बीच सीधी टक्कर थी। वर्ष 2018 के चुनाव में मनाेज कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से प्रत्याशी थे और उनका मुकाबला भाजपा के पूर्व मंत्री दीपक जाेशी से था, उन्हाेंने जाेशी काे 13519 मताें से हराया था।

मतगणना उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय में हुई। शुरुआत के दाे राउंड में बघेल आगे रहे। 21 वें राउंड तक बड़ी संख्या में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता सिविल लाइन चाैराहे पर एकत्रित हुए। विधायक गायत्री राजे पवार, जीतू जिराती, विक्रम सिंह पवार, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राजीव खंडेलवाल, नंदकिशाेर पाटीदार, सुरेश आर्य, विधायक आशीष शर्मा, बहादुर मुकाती सहित तमाम पदाधिकारी माैजूद रहे।

आमने सामने थे दाेनाें पार्टियाें के समर्थक

सुबह दाे राउंड में कांग्रेस आगे चली, ताे कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता सिविल लाइन चाैराहे पर उत्साह में दिखे। दाेनाें पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता बड़ी संख्या चाैराहे पर खड़े हुए थे। पुलिस ने व्यवस्था बनाई। चाैराहे पर सुबह से लेकर दाेपहर दाेनाें पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता माैजूद रहे, जैसे जैसे राउंड बढ़े और मनाेज बढ़त बनाई।

कार्यकर्ताओं ने मिठाई खिलाकर दी बधाई : मतगणना स्थल से मनाेज पार्टी पदाधिकारियाें और कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ जुलूस के रूप में सयाजी द्वार से हाेते हुए खेड़ापति मंदिर पहुंचे, जहां माथा टेका। इस दाैरान उन्हें कार्यकर्ताओं ने मिठाई खिलाकर बधाई दी।

  • दैनिक भास्कर ने चुनाव परिणाम के बाद वियजी प्रत्याशी से अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए संकल्प पत्र लिखवाया जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी प्राथमिकता के काम कौन-कौन से हैं और वे इन कामों को पूरा करवाने के लिए किस तरह प्रयास करेंगे और इन कामों को अंजाम तक पहुंचाएंगे।

मैं संकल्प लेता हूं कि...

प्रिय मतदाताओं, मैं आपके हाटपिपल्या विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विजय प्रत्याशी मनाेज चाैधरी संकल्प लेता हूं कि आपने मेरे प्रति जाे भराेसा जताया है उसे मैं कदापि टूटने नहीं दूंगा। मैं सबसे पहले क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए इन कामाें काे प्राथमिकता के अाधार पर पूरा कराने के लिए जी जान से जुटने का वचन देता हूं।

1. पानी : हाटपिपल्या नगर सहित क्षेत्र के गांवों में पेयजल समस्या का स्थाई समाधान हेतु नर्मदा मल्टी विलेज वॉटर स्कीम के तहत पीने के पानी की व्यवस्था करूंगा। क्षेत्र में पानी की आपूर्ति के लिए 237 कराेड़ की याेजना का धरातल पर लाकर खड़ा करूंगा, ताकि क्षेत्र में पीने के पानी की वर्षाें पुरानी समस्या का स्थायी हल निकल सके।

2. कृषि : हाटपिपल्या व अन्य गांवों के किसानों के लिए माइको उदवहन सिंचाई परियोजना के माध्यम से जमीन को सिंचित करने का लाभ दिलाऊंगा। जिले के अन्य गांवाें के किसानाें काे भी इस याेजना का लाभ मिल सके, ऐसे प्रयास करूंगा।

3. सड़कें/शिक्षा : हाटपिपल्या विधानसभा के गांवों में जो भी खराब सड़कें हैं उनका निर्माण करवाने के लिए सरकार से स्वीकृति लेकर बनवाने का काम करूंगा। हाटपिपल्या के कालेज में विज्ञान संकाय शुरू करवाया जाएगा।

-मनोज चौधरी, हाटपिपल्या विधायक

