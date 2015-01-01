पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्शन में कोतवाली पुलिस:छेड़छाड़ करने वाले गुंडाें का निकाला जुलूस, महिला आरक्षक ने लगाए डंडे

देवास2 घंटे पहले
काेतवाली पुलिस दाे दिन से एक्शन माेड में है। शनिवार काे दाे गुंडाें का जूलस निकाला, उठक-बैठक भी लगवाई। यह बदमाश दिन में छेड़छाड़ की घटनाओं काे अंजाम देते थे। टीआई उमराव सिंह ने बताया पकड़े गए गुंडों में रमीज उर्फ राजा शेख 24 निवासी लक्ष्मण नगर देवास और दूसरा गुंडा पंगू उर्फ शोहेल अरबाज 23 निवासी गजरा गियर इन दोनों पर पहले से पांच-पांच अपराध दर्ज हैं, जिसमें छेड़छाड़, मारपीट सहित अन्य अपराध दर्ज हैं। इनको शनिवार को पकड़कर जुलूस निकालते हुए न्यायालय में पेश किया गया।

बदमाशाें से कहलवाया- हम समाज में रहने लायक नहीं : कोतवाली क्षेत्र के दो बदमाश गुंडों को गिरफ्तार कर रोड पर से डंडे मारते हुए पुलिस न्यायालय ले गई। गुंडों को मारते हुए उनसे बुलवा रहे थे, बोलो हम अपराधी हैं हम समाज में रहने लायक नहीं हैं और कान पकड़वाकर उठक बैठक भी लगवा रहे थे।

एक दिन पहले एसपी ने की थी वाहनाें की चेकिंग

शुक्रवार काे एसपी डाॅ. शिवदयाल सिंह ने एबी रोड पर वाहनों की चेकिंग कर चालान बनाए थे और बाइक सवारों को चिह्नित कर पूछताछ की गई थी। इस दाैरान जिले के सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि अपने अपने थाना क्षेत्र के अपराधियों को पकड़ कर पहले जुलूस निकालें फिर जेल भिजवाएं।

