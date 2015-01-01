पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धाेखाधड़ी:इंदाैर आरटीओ से फर्जी एनओसी बनाकर दूसरे से करवाया फाइनेंस, पहली कंपनी ने पकड़ा

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आराेपी ने 12 अक्टूबर 2018 काे 11 लाख रु. में ट्रक करवाया था फाइनेंस

श्रीराम फायनेंस कंपनी में शहर के माेतीबंगला में रहने वाला आराेपी आफरीदी पिता शाकीर शेख ने 12 अक्टूबर 2018 काे ट्रक क्र. एमपी 09 एचजी 8125 काे 11 लाख रु. में फाइनेंस करवाया था। उसके बाद से किश्त समय पर जमा नहीं करता था। इसी बीच उसने इंदाैर की एक अन्य फाइनेंस कंपनी में जाली दस्तावेज लगाकर दाेबारा उसी ट्रक काे फाइनेंस करवाने की पूरी प्रक्रिया कर ली थी।

आराेपी काे उस कंपनी से फाइनेंस का पैसा मिलने ही वाला था कि श्रीराम कंपनी के देवास ब्रांस मैनेजर याेगेश साेलंकी काे पता चला ताे उन्हाेंने आपत्ति दर्ज करवा दी। इसके बाद काेतवाली थाने में आराेपी के खिलाफ कूट रचित दस्तावेज लगाकर धाेखाधड़ी का प्रकरण दर्ज करवाया गया।

काेतवाली पुलिस ने बताया, आराेपी आफरीदी ने इंदाैर आरटीओ से ट्रक की फर्जी एनओसी बनाकर इंदाैर की एक अन्य फाइनेंस कंपनी में लगाकर दाेबारा फाइनेंस करवाने की प्रक्रिया पूर्ण कर ली थी। दूसरी कंपनी से करीब 9 लाख रु. का फाइनेंस भी हाेने वाला था, किंतु इस बीच कंपनी ने गाड़ी की आरसी बुक मांग ली, जाे समय पर आराेपी दे नहीं सका।

इसकी जानकारी श्रीराम फाइनेंस के मैनेजर साेलंकी काे लगी ताे उसने आपत्ति दर्ज करवाते हुए थाने में आराेपी के खिलाफ जाली दस्तावेजाें का उपयाेग करने का केस दर्ज करवा दिया। पुलिस आराेपी की तलाश कर रही है।

एक अन्य गाड़ी स्वयं व एक पिता के नाम से है फाइनेंस

मैनेजर साेलंकी ने बताया, आराेपी ट्रक क्र. एमपी 09 एचजी 8125 काे हमारी कंपनी से फाइनेंस करवाया था। इसके अलावा एक अन्य गाड़ी और पिता के नाम से भी एक गाड़ी फाइनेंस करवा रखी है। तीनाें गाड़ियाें की समय पर किश्त जमा नहीं कर रहा है। किश्त नहीं आने पर उसकी जानकारी निकाली ताे दाेबारा फाइनेंस करवाने का मामला सामने आया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें