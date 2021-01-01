पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:पालखा में एक महीने से जला पड़ा है ट्रांसफाॅर्मर, सुपरवाइजर बाेले-जल्द ही बदलवा देंगे

कमलापुर4 घंटे पहले
एक ओर जहां प्रदेश के मुखिया संवेदनशील हाेकर हर गरीब के दुख-सुख में काम आने की बात करते हैं। वहीं अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के कारण कई ग्रामीण परेशान हाेते रहते हैं। ऐसा ही एक मामला गांव पालखा का सामने आया है। गांव के हनुमान मंदिर के पास लगा ट्रांसफाॅर्मर करीब 1 महीने से जला हुआ है। इसके चलते ग्रामीण अंधेरे में रहने को मजबूर हैं।

ग्रामीण शंभूसिंह दरबार, लोकेंद्र दरबार, लक्ष्मीनारायण यादव, तोलाराम यादव अादि ने बताया कि कई बार अधिकारियों को अवगत कराने के बाद भी कोई सुध लेने वाला नहीं है। ग्रामीण छोटू दरबार, भंवर यादव ने बताया कि ट्रांसफाॅर्मर पर कुल 18 कनेक्शन हैं।

इसमें से 15 कनेक्शन के पैसे भी नियमित जमा हो रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद जब भी ट्रांसफाॅर्मर बदलने का कहते हैं तो अधिकारी कहते हैं कि अपने स्वयं के वाहन से बागली लेकर आओ तो हम बदला देंगे। जबकि यह तो विभाग का काम है। यही ट्रांसफाॅर्मर एक वर्ष में चार-पांच बार जल चुका है। ऐसे में ग्रामीण कब तक इसका खर्चा उठाएंगे। परेशान होकर कई लोग तो दूर-दूराज के खेतों से लाइन खींच कर लाए हैं। कई तो पिछले एक माह से अंधेरों में ही रह रहे हैं। अभी कुछ दिन पूर्व भी ग्रामीणों ने सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायत की थी, लेकिन अब तक कोई निराकरण नहीं हुआ है।

लाेड के कारण बार-बार जल जाता है

गांव पालखा में ट्रांसफाॅर्मर पर पर 10 प्रतिशत राशि जमा नहीं थी अब जमा हो गई है। अधिक लोड के कारण बार-बार जल जाता है। जल्द ही बदलवा देंगे।’

-सुमित गुप्ता, सुपरवाइजर, कमलापुर

