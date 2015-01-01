पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:कैश की कमी न हाे इसलिए एटीएम में शनिवार-रविवार काे भी डलेगा पैसा

देवास2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रूप चाैदस के दिन 2.50 कराेड़ से ज्यादा की राशि एटीएम से निकाली

पांच दिनी दीप पर्व धनतेरस से शुरू हाे चुका है और लाेग ऑफर में सभी प्रकार की सामग्री खरीदने में जुटे हैं। पर्व पर कैश की कमी न हाे इसलिए सभी बैंकाें के एटीएम में रिजर्व बैंक के निर्देश पर पर्याप्त कैश डाला जा रहा है।

रूप चाैदस के दिन भी शहर में अच्छी ग्राहकी रही, लाेगाें ने एटीएम से 2.50 कराेड़ से भी ज्यादा केश निकाल खरीदारी की गई। इसके अलावा जिन लाेगाें काे ज्यादा रकम की जरूरत थी, उन्हाेंने संबंधित बैंकाें में जाकर नकदी निकाली गई। दीपाें के पर्व पर कैश की कमी नहीं आए इसके लिए पहले से तैयारी पूरी की जा चुकी है।

जिले के करीब 64 एटीएम में डाला जाएगा कैश

लीड बैंक मैनेजर अरविंद रंजन ने बताया दीपावली पर्व के आसपास लाेगाें काे ज्यादा कैश की जरूरत पड़ती है। शहर सहित जिले के करीब 64 सभी बैंकाें के एटीएम में शनिवार और रविवार दाे दिनाें तक कैश डाला जाएगा।

कैश इसलिए डलेगा कि इन दाे दिनाें में बैंकाें में शासकीय अवकाश हाेने से लेन-देन नहीं हाे सकेगा। गाैरतलब है कि धनतेरस के दिन शहर में लाेगाें ने एटीएम से 5 कराेड़ से अधिक कैश निकाल उपयाेग में लिया था। इसके अलावा बैंकाें से निकलने वाला कैश और ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन अलग है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें