क्राइम एनालिसिस:2018 की अपेक्षा इस साल अपहरण, हत्या के केस ज्यादा, 400 गुंडे किए लिस्टेड, भेजेंगे जेल

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • गुंडे या ताे अंडरग्राउंड हाे जाएं या फिर जेल जाने के लिए तैयार रहें : एसपी

जिले में अपराधाें पर अंकुश लगाने पुलिस एक्शन माेड में आ गई है। इसके लिए बाकायदा 400 गुंडाें की लिस्टिंग की गई है, जिन्हें जेल भेजने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। जिला पुलिस कप्तान डाॅ. शिवदयाल सिंह ने अल्टीमेटम जारी करते हुए कहा है कि गुंडे या ताे अंडरग्राउंड हाे जाएं या फिर जेल जाने तैयार रहें।

बता दें कि अलग-अलग अपराध काे लेकर हाल ही में एक साल डाटा जारी हुआ है। इन आंकड़ों के मुताबिक 2018 की अपेक्षा इस साल अपहरण और हत्या के केस बढ़े हैं। चेन स्नेचिंग और आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के मामलाें में भी इजाफा हुआ है। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक 2018 में जिले में हत्या के केस आठ थे, 2019 में भी आठ थे, किंतु इस साल हत्या के केस दस दर्ज किए गए हैं।

वहीं, अपहरण के मामले इस साल पिछले साल से ताे कम हैं, लेकिन 2018 से ज्यादा हैं, 2018 में 89 केस थे और इस साल 97 केस दर्ज किए गए हैं। हालांकि, इन तीन साल में दुष्कर्म की मामलाें में कमी आई है। वर्ष 2018 में दुष्कर्म के 176, 2019 में 122 और इस साल अब तक 100 केस दर्ज किए गए हैं।

गुंडागर्दी बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी

एसपी डॉ. शिव दयाल सिंह ने जिले के सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों, थाना प्रभारियों एवं पुलिसकर्मियों को निर्देशित किया है कि किसी भी तरह से जिले में गुंडागर्दी बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। इसके लिए विधानसभा चुनाव के समय 400 गुंडों को चिन्हित कर सूची बनाई गई थी, इसके चलते अधिकतर गुंडों को पुलिस जेल भिजवा चुकी है जो गुंडे रह गए हैं उसके लिए एसपी के निर्देश पर सभी थाना प्रभारियों ने अपने अपने क्षेत्र के गुंडों को दबाेचना चालू कर दिया है।

जानिए... किस तरह घटे बढ़े हैं इस साल अपराध

पिछले साल के ग्राफ से देखा जाए तो शीलभंग 192 हुए जो घटकर इस वर्ष 163 हुए, इस अपराध में 13% कमी हुई, वहीं अपहरण के मामले पिछले वर्ष 108 थे लेकिन इस वर्ष 97 हुए हैं, जिससे बढ़ते अपराध में 15% कमी हुई, वहीं बलात्कार जैसे संगीन अपराध में 18% की कमी हुई है, जो पिछले वर्ष 122 था वह इस वर्ष 100 पर आ चुका है। यह आंकड़े सरकारी रूप से सामने आए है।

अपराधाें में कमी लाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं

ट्रैफिक डीएसपी किरण शर्मा ने बताया जिले भर में महिलाओं पर हाे रहे अपराधाें में कमी लाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। वर्ष 2018 से 2020 तक महिलाओं के खिलाफ हाेने वाले सभी प्रकार के अपराधाें में ज्यादा इजाफा नहीं हुआ है। 2018 में एक ही महिला पर जानलेवा हमला हुआ, 2019 में 8 पर और 2020 अक्टूबर में 5 महिलाओं पर हमले हुए हैं।

दुष्कर्म के मामलाें में भी कमी आई है। दुष्कर्म वर्ष 2018 में 176, 2019 में 122 और 2020 अक्टूबर में 100 प्रकरण दर्ज हुए हैं। पुलिस सभी थाना क्षेत्राें में मनचलाें पर भी नजर रखे हुए हैं, वहीं महिलाओं के थाने पर आकर शिकायत करने पर तत्काल कार्रवाई करने के लिए भी पुलिस तैयार है।

पिछले तीन साल में अपराध

अपराध 2018 2019 2020 अक्टूबर तक

हत्या के केस 8 8 10 हत्या का प्रयास 4 2 1

साधरण चाेट के केस 852 643 732 गंभीर चोट 1 8 5 अपहरण 89 108 97 बलात्कार 176 122 100

आत्महत्या के लिए प्रेरित करना 10 11 11 दहेज हत्या 11 4 8 दहेज प्रताड़ना 201 146 132 चेन स्नेचिंग 4 1 5

गाली-गलाैच जान से मारने की धमकी 118 87 95 आगजनी 1 0 0 अन्य 82 38 31 कुल अपराध 1789 1370 1390

जहां गलत काम हो रहे उन अधिकारियों पर भी कार्रवाई

मैंने सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं अपने थाना क्षेत्र के आगुंडों की वो सूची मुझे दें जो अभी बाहर हैं, मैं गुंडों को बताना चाहता हूं या तो वो अपने आपको अंडरग्राउंड कर लें या फिर जेल जाने तैयार हो जाएं और अब उन पुलिस अधिकारियों पर भी कार्रवाई करूंगा, जिनके क्षेत्र में गुंडागर्दी या कोई ग़लत गतिविधियां संचालित हो रही हैं।
-डाॅ. शिवदयाल सिंह, पुलिस अधीक्षक

