पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dewas
  • Three and a half Years Ago, Police Burnt In The Farmer Andelan, New Building Was Not Found, The Building In Anganwadi

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:साढ़े 3 साल पहले किसान आंदाेलन में जला दी थी पुलिस चाैकी, नहीं मिला नया भवन, आंगनवाड़ी में लग रही चाैकी

चापड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कमलापुर में आंगनवाड़ी भवन में लग रही पुलिस चाैकी।
  • बागली थाना अंतर्गत आने वाली कमलापुर पुलिस चाैकी का मामला, 7 पुलिसकर्मियाें के भराेसे 40 गांव

बागली थाना अंतर्गत आने वाली कमलापुर पुलिस चाैकी काे करीब साढ़े तीन साल पहले किसान आंदाेलन के दाैरान उपद्रवियाें ने जला दिया था। इसके बाद से अब तक चाैकी काे खुद का नया भवन नहीं मिल पाया है। पहले एक साल तक चाैकी पंचायत भवन में लगी और अब करीब ढाई साल से आंगनवाड़ी में लग रही है। इतना ही नहीं चाैकी में आने वाले 40 गांव के 35 हजार लाेगाें की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी एक एसआई, एक प्रधान आरक्षक, तीन जवान व दाे सैनिक के भराेसे है।

कमलापुर अतिसंवेदनशील गांव है। साथ ही इस पुलिस चाैकी के अंतर्गत करीब 40 प्रतिशत आदिवासी क्षेत्र हाेने के कारण आए दिन अपराध हाेते रहते हैं। इसी चौकी क्षेत्र में 18 किलाेमीटर का इंदौर-बैतूल नेशनल हाईवे भी आता है, जहां आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं हाेती रहती हैं।

चौकी क्षेत्र में चंद्रकेश्वर तीर्थ, जैन तीर्थ शिवपुर मातमाेर व बोहरा समाज की दरगाह होने के कारण पूरे साल लाखों की संख्या में यात्री आते रहते हैं। पुलिस चौकी अंतर्गत आने वाले गांवों की दूरी चारों ओर 15 से 20 किलोमीटर के एरिया में होने के कारण समय पर पुलिस बल भी नहीं पहुंच पाता है। इन परेशानियों के चलते ग्रामीण कई वर्षों से कमलापुर में थाना खोलने की मांग भी कर रहे हैं।

चाैकी प्रभारी काे दिया नाेटिस पर खाली नहीं किया भवन
आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता हुसैन बी का कहना है कि आंगनवाड़ी सिर्फ जुलाई-अगस्त 2018 में ही नए भवन में लगी। इसके बाद से ही हमारे भवन में चाैकी लग रही है। सुपरवाइजर के माध्यम से पुलिस चाैकी प्रभारी काे भवन खाली करने के लिए दाे बार नाेटिस दिए जा चुके हैं। बार-बार एक ही जवाब मिलता है कि हमारा भवन बनते ही खाली कर देंगे।

ग्रामीण थाना खाेलने के लिए सालाें से कर रहे हैं मांग
ग्रामीणों ने बताया विधायक से लेकर सांसद तक कमलापुर में थाना खुलवाने का मांग पत्र दे चुके हैं। कमलापुर के वकील पटेल ने बताया कि थाने के लिए शासकीय जमीन भी है। जिस जगह पूर्व में पुलिस चौकी थी, वहीं पर थाना खुल सकता है। रामचंद्र डोड व रूपनारायण लखोटिया ने बताया कि कमलापुर में थाना खुलने से स्टाफ भी बढ़ जाएगा और अपराध पर भी अंकुश लगेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें