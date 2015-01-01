पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य विभाग:पीपलरावां में डाॅक्टर के तीन पद स्वीकृत पर पदस्थ मात्र एक, उनकी भी आए दिन साेनकच्छ में लगा दी जाती है ड्यूटी

पीपलरावां2 घंटे पहले
नगर सहित करीब 25 गांवों के हजारों लोग स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के लिए पीपलरावां के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर निर्भर है, लेकिन जब स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खुद ही बीमार हो तो ऐसे में यहां आने वाले मरीजों का बेहतर इलाज कैसे संभव होगा। स्वास्थ्य केंद्र अव्यवस्थाओं और स्टाफ की कमी के चलते हमेशा चर्चाओं और विवादों में रहा है। वर्तमान में स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में स्वीकृत पदों की तुलना में 25% से भी कम स्टाफ कार्यरत है। स्टाफ की कमी के चलते स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं बुरी तरह प्रभावित हो रही है।

जनप्रतिनिधियों व नागरिकों द्वारा लगातार मेडिकल स्टाफ की कमी संबंधी शिकायतों पर सीएमएचओ द्वारा अन्य जगह कार्यरत डॉक्टर, स्टाफ नर्स, लैब टेक्नीशियन आदि का पीपलरावां स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर स्थानांतरण या अटैचमेंट का आदेश जारी कर व्यवस्था सुधारने का प्रयास किया गया।

लेकिन इन कर्मचारियों ने अपनी राजनीतिक पहुंच व अन्य तरीकों से या तो आदेश का पालन नहीं किया या आदेश निरस्त करवा लिया। उधर स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर लंबे समय से की जा रही महिला डॉक्टर की मांग पूरी होना तो दूर उल्टा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर कार्यरत एकमात्र डॉक्टर राघवेंद्र कर्ण की ड्यूटी भी आएदिन सोनकच्छ अस्पताल में लगा दी जाती है।

वहीं स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में स्टाफ नर्स नहीं होने से सब सेंटरों पर कार्यरत फील्ड नर्स की ड्यूटी लगाकर काम चलाया जा रहा है। फील्ड नर्स भी दिन में ही ड्यूटी करती है, जिससे रात में आने वाले डिलीवरी केस को संभालने वाला कोई नहीं होता है। नागरिकों ने मेडिकल स्टाफ की कमी को जल्द पूरा करने की मांग की।

संविदा डाॅक्टर, लैब टेक्नीशियन देवास, ड्रेसर साेनकच्छ ताे संविदा नर्स चाैबाराधीरा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर अटैच हैं

स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर आयुष चिकित्सक, संविदा व स्थायी डॉक्टर को मिलाकर 3 पद स्वीकृत हैं। इनमें संविदा डॉक्टर आसिफ शेख देवास अटैच हैं। फिलहाल बॉंडेड अवधि तक एक डॉक्टर राघवेंद्र कर्ण ही सेवारत हैं। एलएचवी का एक पद स्वीकृत है, जो रिक्त है।

तीन एएनएम व दो संविदा नर्स के पद स्वीकृत हैं। इनमें से दाे संविदा नर्स पदस्थ हैं, लेकिन एक नर्स अलका भंडारी प्रसूती अवकाश पर है ताे दूसरी नर्स अनिता यादव काे चाैबाराधीरा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर अटैच कर रखा है। लैब टेक्नीशियन के स्वीकृत दो पदों में से एक पर बालमुकुंद पटेल कार्यरत थे जिन्हें देवास अटैच कर लिया गया। वहीं ड्रेसर राजेंद्रसिंह गौड़ को भी पिछले एक वर्ष से सोनकच्छ अटैच कर रखा है। फाॅर्मासिस्ट धर्मेंद्रसिंह सिसाैदिया व वार्डबाय माखन परमार फिलहाल कार्यरत हैं।

दाई की मदद से करवाना पड़ी डिलीवरी, परिजन बाेले-स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में डाॅक्टर और नर्स नही थे

इधर मंगलवार को घिचलाय निवासी बाबूलाल पिता उर्जन को सड़क दुर्घटना में गंभीर रूप से घायल होने पर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लाया गया, लेकिन डॉक्टर व ड्रेसर के नहीं होने से घायल को तत्काल बाहर भेजना पड़ा। इसी तरह सोमवार रात मायके सुरजना से डिलीवरी के लिए लाई गई टीना सैंधव के परिजन स्टाफ नर्स की अनुपस्थिति में दाई की मदद से प्रसव करवाते समय काफी चिंतित रहे।

प्रसूता टीना के ससुर कमलसिंह ठाकुर ने बताया कि रात के समय डिलीवरी के लिए स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में नर्स की व्यवस्था करना चाहिए। इधर मामले में चर्चा करने के लिए सीएमएचओ डाॅ. एमपी शर्मा काे फाेन लगाया, लेकिन उन्हाेंने काॅल रिसिव नहीं की। इसी तरह साेनकच्छ बीएमओ अादर्श नानेरिया से भी चर्चा का प्रयास किया, लेकिन उन्हाेंने भी काॅल रिसिव नहीं की।

