पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:तिपनी बीट में खेत बनाने के लिए हुई पेड़ों की कटाई, डीएफओ ने डिप्टी रेंजर व वीट गार्ड काे किया निलंबित

तेंदूखेड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तिपनी वीट में ग्रामवासियों ने खेत बनाने के लिए दर्जनों पेड़ों को काट दिया है। संपूर्ण मामले को एसडीओ फाॅरेस्ट अमित चौहान ने संज्ञान में लेकर तत्काल वरिष्ठ अधिकारी डीएफओ को अवगत कराया था। डीएफओ विपिन पटेल ने स्वयं 11 नवंबर को तिपनी वीट आरएफ 187 में निरीक्षण करने के बाद एसडीओ के प्रतिवेदन पर इसी दिन वीट गार्ड एवं डिप्टी रेंजर को निलंबित कर दिया है।

तिपनी बीट में ग्राम के लोगों ने सामूहिक मिलकर जंगल की जमीन पर अतिक्रमण कर खेत बनाने के लिए हरे-भरे वृक्षों को काट दिए थे। जिसकी सूचना मिलते ही अधिकारियों ने तारादेही एवं तेंदूखेड़ा रेंज के वन अमला के साथ मिलकर कटे हुए पेड़ों की गणना कर हेमर लगाए थे। साथ ही पेड़ों की कटी हुए लकड़ी को एकत्रित कर डिपो में रखवाया थाा।

इसके अलावा तिपनी बीट में पेड़ों की कटाई करने वाले अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ 9 नवंबर को वन अपराध अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। मामले की जांच में पेड़ काटने वाले लोगों के लगभग 35 नाम सामने आ रहे हैं।

साथ ही एसडीओ अमित चौहान के जांच प्रतिवेदन पर डीएफओ दमोह ने तिपनी वीट में अत्याधिक मात्रा में हुई पेड़ों की कटाई में अपने कर्तव्यों वन सुरक्षा के प्रति लापरवाही पर ज्ञान प्रकाश अहिरवार उपवन क्षेत्रपाल वनपरिक्षेत्र सहायक बगदरी को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित कर तेजगढ़ रेंज भेजा है। इसके अलावा तिपनी वीट के वीट गार्ड सुरेंद्र सिंह आदिवासी को निलंबित कर तेजगढ़ में रखा गया है।

वन विभाग के एसडीओ अमित चौहान बताया कि पेड़ों की कटाई करने वाले अज्ञात लोगों पर वन अपराध के तहत मामला पंजीबद्ध है, लेकिन जांच के दौरान लगभग 35 लोगों के नाम सामने आ रहे हैं, जिन्होंने पेड़ों की कटाई की है। शीघ्र ही सभी के नाम शामिल कर न्यायालय में मामला पेश किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें