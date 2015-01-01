पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:चालान से बचने के बहाने... इंदाैर से आ रहा हूं इसलिए मास्क नहीं पहना

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • मास्क की सख्ती काे लेकर शहर के छह प्रमुख चाैराहाें पर निगम ने की कार्रवाई

सर...इस बार माफ कर दीजिए, अब जरूर मास्क पहनूंगा, अभी इंदाैर से आ रहा हूं इसलिए मास्क नहीं पहना। यह बहाना युवक ने उस समय बनाया जब उन्हें सयाजी द्वार पर निगम अमले ने बिना मास्क के बाइक चलाते हुए पकड़ लिया।

माैके पर माैजूद स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी अनिल खरे ने जब उनकी यह बात सुनी ताे उन्हाेंने उन्हें समझाइश देते हुए कहा कि अरे आप इंदाैर से आ रहे हैं तब ताे और जरूरी हाे गया है कि आप मास्क पहनें।

वक्त शाम साढ़े पांच बजे का था, जब काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव काे लेकर मास्क की सख्ती के लिए निगम अमले ने सयाजी द्वार पर प्वाइंट लगा रखा था। इस दाैरान दाेपहिया वाहनाें पर कई युवा ऐसे पकड़े गये, जाे बिना मास्क के चल रहे थे।

एक युवक राजेश काे राेका, उनसे पूछा मास्क क्याें नहीं पहना ताे उन्हाेंने जबाव में कहा कि अभी अस्पताल से आ रहा हूं, इसलिए अब पहन लेता हूंं, इन्हें भी समझाया गया कि अस्पताल से आ रहे हाे ताे मास्क और ज्यादा जरूरी है। एक और युवक विक्की काे निगम अमले ने राेका, इनसे पूछा मास्क कहां ताे बाेले बैग में रखा है, अभी पहन लेता हूं। एक युवक काे राेका ताे यह नेताजी काे फाेन करने लगे।

50 रुपए के लिए नेताओं काे लगाने लगते हैं फोन

स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी खरे ने बताया पिछले दाे दिन में 200 लाेगाें के चालान बनाए हैं। इसके बाद भी लाेग समझने तैयार नहीं है। उलटे इनकी गाड़ी राेके ताे बचने के लिए नेताओं काे फाेन लगाने लगते हैं। नेता भी बोलते हैं... छोड़ दो। जो सही नहीं है। हम लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए ही कार्रवाई कर रहें हैं।

इधर, दाे युवक ऐसे भागे कि गिरते गिरते बचे

अमले ने सयाजी द्वार पर एक बाइक चालक काे राेकने की काेशिश की, यह युवक बाइक लेकर उलटे इस तेजी से भागा कि सामने से आ रही गाड़ियाें से टकराते टकराते बचा। ऐसे ही एक और युवक ने गाड़ी राेकने के बजाए स्पीड से आगे बढ़ा दी, ताे सामने पैदल जा रहे एक बुजुर्ग से टकराते टकराते बचा।

