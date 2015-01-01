पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हमले का मामला:वर्मा के हमलावर अभी तक पुलिस की पकड़ से बाहर, चंद्रवंशीय खाती समाजजन ने दिया अावेदन

देवास2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला अस्पताल के कर्मचारी पर तीन दिन पहले हुए हमले का मामला

देवास तीन दिन पहले जिला अस्पताल से काम निपटाकर घर जा रहे कर्मचारी अशाेक वर्मा पर अज्ञात कार सवार ने लाेहे की राॅड से हमला कर घायल कर दिया था। अभी तक आराेपी पुलिस की पकड़ में नहीं आए, जिसकाे लेकर मंगलवार काे अखिल भारतीय चंद्रवंशीय खाती समाज ने एसपी से मुलाकात कर आवेदन दिया है।

वर्मा अभा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष और शासकीय जिला अस्पताल में स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी हैं। उन पर हुए हमले के विरोध में समाजजनाें ने एसपी ऑफिस में जाकर एसपी डॉ. शिवदयालसिंह से मुलाकात कर आवेदन दिया। आवेदन में उल्लेख किया, वर्मा बाइक से घर जा रहे थे कि रास्ते में बावड़िया के पास अज्ञात कार सवार बदमाशों ने लोहे की रॉड से हमला कर घायल कर दिया।

हमले से पहले वर्मा को कई बार फोन पर भी धमकियां मिल चुकी थी। अभी तक हमलावरों को पुलिस पकड़ नहीं सकी है, जिससे भय का वातावरण व्याप्त है। शहर में इस प्रकार के हमले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं और आरोपियों का नहीं पकड़ाने से हौंसले बुलंद हैं।

अभा चंद्रवंशीय खाती समाज के जिलाध्यक्ष डालचंद कलमोदिया, विक्रम मुकाती, प्रदीप चौधरी, गणेश पटेल, अशोक पटेल, धर्मेश चौधरी, राजू पटेल, गोपाल चौधरी, विनोद मुकाती, छगन चौधरी, योगेश पटेल, रोहित पटेल, भगवान पटेल आदि ने हमलावरों को शीघ्र पकड़कर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें