पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उपवास:जुगाड़ की नाव से नदी पार करते-करते थक गए ग्रामीण और बच्चे, आज से फिर उपवास पर

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देवास-इंदाैर के बीच शिप्रा नदी के किनारे बसे 16 से अधिक गांवाें लोग पुलिया के लिए आंदोलन की राह पर, विधानसभा उपचुनाव में भी बना मुद्दा, नेताओं ने वादे किए, समाधान नहीं हुआ

इंदौर-देवास की सीमा के करीब 16 गांवों के लोगों के बीच शिप्रा नदी पर पुल नहीं बना होना बड़ी बाधा बना हुआ है। यहां पुलिया नहीं होने से लोग जुगाड़ की नाव का उपयोग सालों से कर रहे हैं। हर बार पुलिया बनाने की मांग उठती है। नेता आते हैं, आश्वासन देते हैं और फिर भूल जाते हैं। विधानसभा उपचुनाव में भी ऐसा ही हुआ। ग्रामीण और यहां स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले बच्चे फिर से आंदोलन की राह पर हैं। ये आज से चार घंटे उपवास पर बैठेंगे। इनका कहना साफ है- समाधान नहीं हुआ तब तक आंदोलन चलता रहेगा। इसमें जिले के ग्रामाें के विद्यार्थी और ग्रामीण शिप्रा नदी जान जाेखिम में डालकर जुगाड़ की नाव से पार करते हैं। इस पर पुलिया निर्माण की मांग सालाें से की जा रही, लेकिन अभी तक निराकरण नहीं हाे सका है।

ग्रामीणाें ने कई दिनाें तक विराेध-प्रदर्शन किया, अधिकारी और नेताओं काे आवेदन-निवेदन भी किए, किंतु समस्या बनी हुई है। शुक्रवार से फिर ब्रिज की मांग काे लेकर ग्राम हिरली में नदी किनारे ग्रामीण सुबह 10 से दाेपहर 2 बजे तक उपवास करेंगे। पूर्व जपं सददस्य हंसराज मंडलाेई व जुगाड़ की नाव से नदी पार करने वाली छात्राओं की प्रतिनिधि महक पठान ने बताया, हमारे द्वारा कई सालाें से शिप्रा नदी पर पुल बनाने की मांग की जा रही है, किंतु अभी तक किसी भी जनप्रतिनिधि व अधिकारियाें ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। मंडलोई ने बताया, इंदौर व देवास जिले के जनप्रतिनिधि प्रदेश और केंद्र तक बड़े नेता रहे, लेकिन इस छाेटी सी समस्या का निराकरण नहीं करवा सके।

इंदाैर जिले की सांवेर तहसील में आने वाले ग्राम सिमराेल के शासकीय स्कूल में पढ़ने के लिए देवास जिल के ग्राम हिरली, आंट, अंतरालिया, अंचलूखेड़ी, देवर आदि गांव के छात्र-छात्राएं पढ़ने के लिए जुगाड़ की नाव पर जान जाेखिम में डालकर जाती हैं। इसके अलावा ग्रामीण काम-काज के सिलसिले में प्रतिदिन जुगाड़ की नाव से नदी पार कर रहे हैं। नदी पार कर 7 किमी का सफर तय कर सांवेर पहुंच जाते हैं, लेकिन नदी में अधिक पानी हाेने से 40 किमी का सफर तय कर सांवेर पहुंचना पड़ता है।

दूषित पानी बड़ी समस्या, नदी पार करते हैं तो खराब हो जाते हैं पैर
शिप्रा नदी में देवास शहर का गंदा पानी नाग धम्मन नाले से हाेता हुआ मिल रहा, जिससे पानी दूषित हाे गया है। जुगाड़ की नाव से नदी पार करते समय इस दूषित पानी से विद्यार्थी और ग्रामीणाें के पैर खराब हाे रहे हैं। गांधीवादी तरीके से शुक्रवार काे उपवास कर आंदाेलन की शुरूआत करेंगे। इसके बाद भी समस्या का निराकरण नहीं हुआ ताे चरणबद्ध आंदाेलन किया जाएगा।

स्टाप डेम बना तब से आ रही परेशानी

छात्रा अनुष्का चाैधरी, सविता, तनूजा और ग्रामीण असलम खां ने बताया, शिप्रा नदी पर हिरली गांव के पास जब से स्टाॅप डेम बना तभी से नदी में पानी भरे रहने की समस्या आ रही है। डेम का निर्माण किए करीब 20 साल हाे चुके हैं, उससे पहले नदी के गर्मी के दिनाें में सूखने पर आना-जाना हाे जाता था। बारिश के दिनाें में फिर परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। इसकी शिकायत हमने कई बार अधिकारियाें से की, लेकिन निराकरण नहीं हाे रहा है।

नाव से गिर भी चुके हैं लाेग
ग्रामीणाें ने बताया, जुगाड़ की नाव से नदी पार करते समय लाेग गीर भी चुके हैं। ज्यादातर काे तैरान याद हाेने से बाहर निकल आए। जब भी बच्चे स्कूल के लिए जाते हैं ताे गांव के लाेग नदी किनारे खड़े रहते हैं, जिससे की हादसा हाेने पर तत्काल बचाया जा सके, वहीं बच्चाें के साथ बड़े जुगाड़ की नाव में सवार हाेकर पार करवाते हैं। बारिश के दिनाें में जुगाड़ की नाव भी काम नहीं करती, क्याेंकि डेम से पानी छाेड़ने पर तेज गति से पानी बहता है, जिस वजह से नाव से निकलना मुश्किल हाे जाता है। नाव काे चलाने के लिए दाेनाें तरफ रस्सी बांधी है, जिसे पकड़कर नाव काे एक किनारे से दूसरे किनारे तक ले जाया जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें