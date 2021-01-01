पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:सुक्लया नाले और शिप्रा की नालियाें का पानी आ रहा डेम में, फिल्टर के बाद हम यही पी रहे

देवास6 घंटे पहले
  • 24 घंटे डेम में पानी जाने से पुराने ब्रिज के पास वाले हिस्से में पानी काला हाेने लगा है

शहर की प्यास बुझाने वाला एक मात्र शिप्रा डेम है, जिसमें इंदाैर जिले की शिप्रा-सुक्लया ग्राम पंचायत के घराें से निकलने वाला ड्रेनेज का गंदा पानी नाले के मार्फत मिल रहा है।

नाले का पानी 24 घंटे डेम में जाने से पुराने ब्रिज के पास वाले हिस्से में पानी काला हाेने लगा है। इस पानी से तेज गंद भी उड़ती है, जिसके चलते पहले छाेटी-छाेटी मछलियाें की भी मृत्यु हाे चुकी है। इस समय डेम का पानी कम हाेने से पीछे की तरफ से गंदा पानी नए ब्रिज तक पहुंचने लगा है।

इसी तरह देवास जिले के शिप्रा गांव की नालियाें का पानी भी स्नान के लिए बने घाट के आसपास से मिल रहा है। डेम में मिल रहे गंदे पानी का अभी तक स्थाई निराकरण नहीं हाे सका है, क्याेंकि गंदे पानी की ढलान नदी के तरफ हाेने से समस्या बनी हुई है।

डेम में पानी कम हुआ तो ही गंदा पानी आएगा : डेम के पास स्थित नगर निगम के इंटकवेल से 24 घंटे पीने का पानी फिल्टर कर शहर की टंकियाें में सप्लाई किया जा रहा है। इंटकवेल के इंजीनियर और अन्य कर्मचारियाें की माने ताे गंदा पानी डेम से काफी दूर है। इंटकवेल तक पानी लाने के लिए पाइप डेम की तलहटी तक लगे हैं, जहां साफ पानी रहता है। इस पानी काे फिल्टर करने पर यह पीने याेग्य हाे जाता है। डेम में पानी की कमी हाेने पर गंदा पानी आगे तक पहुंचेगा, जिसे फिल्टर करने में ज्यादा समय लगेगा।

बारिश में उद्गम स्थल से शिप्रा डेम तक मिलता है नालाें का पानी

बारिश के दिनाें में शिप्रा नदी के उद्गम स्थल से लेकर डेम तक जितने भी गांव अाते हैं, उनके घराें से निकलने वाला ड्रेनेज का पानी शिप्रा नदी में मिलकर डेम तक पहुंचता है। हालांकि बारिश में डेम के गेट खुले रहने से शुरुआत का गंदा पानी बहकर उज्जैन की तरफ चला जाता है। बीच में भी अधिक बारिश हाेने से समय-समय पर गेट खाेले जाते हैं।

बारिश के आखिरी दिनाें में आने वाला गंदा पानी डेम में स्टाेर रहता है। डेम में ग्राम पंचायत पीरकराड़िया, ग्राम पंचायत बुड़ी बरलाई, शिप्रा-सुक्लया ग्राम पंचायत, पलासिया, मंडलावदा आदि ग्रामाें से निकलने वाला पानी नालियाें के मार्फत नदी में जाता है। 12 माह नाले और नालियाें के जरिये जाने वाला पानी ग्राम पंचायत शिप्रा-सुक्लया, बुड़ी बरलाई, पीरकराड़िया, पलासिया और मंडलावदा का मिल रहा है।

इंजीनियराें काे भेजकर मामला दिखवाता हूं

डेम में गंदा पानी मिल रहा है ताे मैं बुधवार काे नगर निगम के इंजीनियराें काे माैके पर भेजकर वस्तु स्थिति काे दिखवाता हूं।

-विशालसिंह चाैहान, नगर निगम आयुक

