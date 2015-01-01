पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश जारी:कोरोना के साथ प्रतिबंधों की वापसी, आज से जुलूस-रैलियों पर रोक, बिना मास्क वालों पर लगेगा जुर्माना

देवास2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए कलेक्टर ने प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश किए जारी
  • काेराेना की दूसरी लहर, केस बढ़ने पर देवास में लग सकता है नाइट कर्फ्यू

शहर से लेकर जिले में एक बार फिर से कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को देखते हुए शनिवार रात 10 बजे बाद कलेक्टर चंद्रमौली शुक्ला ने प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश जारी किए हैं।

आदेश में उल्लेख किया है कि रविवार से जिले में होने वाली शादी, पार्टी या अन्य सामाजिक कार्यक्रम में फेस मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य है। साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी पालन करना है। अगर किसी ने पालन नहीं किया तो संबंधित के खिलाफ वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

आदेश में स्पष्ट उल्लेख किया है, जिले में सभी प्रकार की रैलियां और जुलूस पूर्णत: से प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे। खासकर कंटेनमेंट जोन में किसी भी प्रकार की गतिविधियां संचालित करने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। घर से बाहर निकलने पर सभी को मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य है। चेकिंग के दौरान बिना मास्क के पाए जाने पर निर्धारित जुर्माना देना होगा। साथ ही संबंधित के खिलाफ वैधानिक कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी।

एक दिन में ज्यादा मरीज आए ताे रात के कर्फ्यू पर विचार : जिलाें में मरीजाें की बढ़ती संख्या काे देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने भी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। आने वाले एक सप्ताह में जिले में पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ी ताे रात में कर्फ्यू लगाने पर निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

कलेक्टर चंद्रमाैली शुक्ला ने बताया, जिले में अभी कर्फ्यू लगाने जैसे स्थिति नहीं है। क्याेंकि मरीजाें की संख्या एक दिन में 10 से ज्यादा नहीं जा रही है। अगर आने वाले सप्ताह में मरीजाें की संख्या इजाफा हाेगा ताे हम इस पर विचार कर रात का कर्फ्यू लगा सकते हैं।

बैंक कर्मचारियाें काे किया हाेम आइसाेलेट

एक्सिस बैंक के जाे 17 कर्मचारी काेराेना पाॅजिटिव हुए हैं। उनमें सामान्य लक्षण हाेने पर डाॅक्टराें की टीम ने शनिवार काे चेकअप करने के बाद सभी काे अपने-अपने घराें में हाेम आइसाेलेट कर दिया है। यह कर्मचारी देवास की अलग-अलग काॅलाेनियाें में किराए के मकान में रहते हैं।

शनिवार काे 7 नए संक्रमिताें में से दाे की तबीयत खराब हाेने पर जिला अस्पताल के आइसाेलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती करवाया और एक मरीज उज्जैन के आरडी-गार्डी में भर्ती हैं। शेष मरीजाें काे हाेम आइसाेलेट किया गया है।

1 से 8वीं तक का स्कूल 31 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे बंद

कलेक्टर शुक्ला ने बताया जिले में प्राइवेट व शासकीय 1 से 8वीं तक के स्कूल 31 दिसंबर तक पूर्णत: बंद रहेंगे। कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं के विद्यार्थी स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के द्वारा जारी आदेश के क्रम में स्कूल जा सकेंगे

काेराेना अपडेट

सैंपल- 63113 निगेटिव रिपाेर्ट- 59095 कुल पाॅजिटिव- 2103 ठीक हुए- 2017 एक्टिव केस- 62 कुल माैत- 24 रिकवरी रेट- 95.91 मृत्युदर- 1.14

4 दिन में जिले में इस तरह बढ़े एक्टिव मरीज

दिनांक मरीजाें की संख्या

18 नवंबर 25 19 नवंबर 34 20 नवंबर 39 21 नवंबर 62

(आंकड़े 21 नवंबर रात 12 बजे तक के)

