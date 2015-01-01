पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dhamnod
  • 40% Of The Area Is Sold As A Result Of Flower Cultivation, Marigold 200, Ivory 400 And Rose Flowers Were Sold For 500 Rupees, A Garland Sold For 100 Rupees

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपावली पर महंगे फूल:40 प्रतिशत रकबे में ही फूल की खेती हाेने से गेंदा 200, सेवंती 400 और गुलाब के फूल 500 रुपए किलाे बिके, एक माला 100 रुपए तक में बिकी

धामनोद9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली पर पूजन व घर की सजावट के लिए लाेगाें काे फूल की माला महंगे दाम में खरीदना पड़ी। पिछले वर्ष गेंदा, गुलाब और सेवंती के फूल 100 रु. से भी कम दाम में मिल रहे थे वहीं इस वर्ष गेंदा करीब 200 रु., सेवंती 400 और गुलाब के फूल करीब 500 रु. किलो के भाव मिलने से मालाओं के दाम भी बढ़ गए। इसके चलते माला की बिक्री पर भी असर पड़ा।

फूल माला दुकानदार फिरोज फूलवाला ने बताया नगर में हमेशा पांच से सात दुकानें साल भर लगती है। त्योहारों के चलते 20 से अधिक ठेले वाले दुकानें लगाते हैं। लेकिन इस बार महंगे फूल की खरीदी के चलते लोग माला व फूल खरीदने में भी कटौती कर रहे हैं। फूल के दाम बढ़ने से जाे उपभाेक्ता 100-100 माला लेते थे वह मात्र 10 से 15 माला ही ले रहे हैं। इस सीजन में कार, बस, ट्रक को डेकोरेशन के सामान के साथ थी फूलों से सजाते थे लेकिन इस बार टेंपरेरी सजावट कर रहे है।

फूलों की माला का कम उपयोग कर रहे है। फूल इतने महंगे हाेने का कारण लॉकडाउन के चलते इस बार फूलों की खेती कम हुई। क्योंकि खाद-बीज ज्यादा नहीं मिला। इसके चलते 40 प्रतिशत रकबे में ही फूल लगे। इसमें से भी 20 प्रतिशत माल खराब हो गया और अब 20 प्रतिशत माल के कारण पूर्ति नहीं हाेने से भाव बढ़ गए। आसपास के क्षेत्र खराड़ी, महेश्वर, डोंगरगांव और घटवा में फूलों की खेती ज्यादा होती है। दुकानदार इसके अलावा इंदौर मंडी से भी माल लाते है। वहां की माल की कमी के चलते चार से पांच जगह से फूल लाना पड़े।

बाजार में 15 से 20 फूलों की माला 30 से लेकर अच्छी माला 80 से 100 रु. के भाव तक बिकी। मध्यमवर्गीय ने ज्यादा फूल माला नहीं खरीदते हुए आर्टिफिशयल फूलों से घराें की सजावट की। उपभाेक्ता जयदेव शर्मा ने बताया पूजा पाठ के लिए फूल लेना मजबूरी है। इस बार माला लेने में कटौती की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें